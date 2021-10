OAK PARK HEIGHTS — The fourth straight section championship for the Stillwater girls soccer team led to a dramatically different reaction than a year ago. The top-seeded Ponies held off White Bear Lake 2-0 in the Section 4AAA finals on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at Stillwater Area High School. But unlike a year ago when the Minnesota State High School League canceled the fall state tournaments due to COVID-19, the Ponies (13-3-2) will be rewarded for their efforts with a spot in this year’s state field.

