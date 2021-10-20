CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Dying Light is MIA on the Australian eShop because it’s banned in Germany

By Daniel Vuckovic
vooks.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDying Light: Platinum Edition was meant to release on the Nintendo eShop yesterday, but it never showed up in Europe and even Australia and New Zealand. According to a post by a Techland (the game’s publisher) official on the game’s subreddit, because Nintendo’s eShop servers...

www.vooks.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Hong Kong seizes smuggled Australian lobsters amid China ban

Hong Kong and mainland authorities have seized about $540,000 worth of smuggled Australian lobsters believed to be bound for the mainland, after China restricted imports of the crustacean amid escalating tensions with Australia.Hong Kong authorities said at a news conference Friday that its customs and Chinese law enforcement agencies confiscated about 5,300 kilograms (11,650 pounds) of lobsters and arrested 13 people. The seizure came after a recent surge in the import volume of Australian lobsters to Hong Kong, after China imposed an unofficial ban on the imports late last year. Officials said monthly imports of Australian lobster to Hong Kong have since more than doubled.China’s lobster ban came after the Australian government pushed for an international investigation into the origins of the coronavirus. China has since blocked trade on other Australian imports, such as wine, barley, cotton and coal. “We believe that smuggling syndicates might make use of improper means to smuggle Australian lobsters to mainland China to seek profit,” said Rita Li of Hong Kong’s Syndicate Crimes Investigation Bureau.She said the shortage of Australian lobsters on the mainland has fueled the smuggling via Hong Kong.
CHINA
KEYT

Germany: Train driver hit by falling branch in storm dies

BERLIN (AP) — Police say a train driver in Germany has died after being hit by a falling branch during a storm that swept across a swath of central Europe. The 50-year-old man had stopped his train near Templin, north of Berlin, on Thursday to help a colleague clear away branches that had fallen onto the tracks. He was then hit by a branch himself and taken to a hospital, where he died on Friday morning. Thursday’s storm killed four people in Poland and caused damage and disruption from northwestern France to the continent’s east.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dying Light#Nintendo Eshop#Mia#Australian#European E Shop#Reddit Techland
GAMINGbible

'Dying Light' Ban Is Preventing UK Players From Accessing The Game

Dying Light has come to Switch, but there is a problem - Germany hasn’t given it a rating. The zombie-action game originally came out back in 2015, but with the upcoming release of Dying Light 2, developer Techland has made an effort to allow all available platforms to get in on the action. And though Dying Light is now on Switch, Europe is going to have a bit of trouble getting their hands on it due to Germany’s ban.
VIDEO GAMES
gamesindustry.biz

German ban of Dying Light on Nintendo eShop affects multiple countries

Dying Light for the Nintendo Switch is unavailable digitally in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand due to its lack of a German rating, according to Eurogamer. A Techland spokesperson explained that the reason for the title's absence is because Nintendo's European eShop is registered in Germany. "The digital version... is...
VIDEO GAMES
businesstraveller.com

Morocco bans flights from the UK, Germany and Netherlands

Morocco has banned incoming and outbound flights between the country and the UK, Germany and the Netherlands, following concerns over rising rates of Covid-19. The UK government has updated its foreign travel advice for Morocco, stating:. “The Moroccan Government has announced the suspension for an unspecified period of direct flights...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
New Zealand
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Country
Australia
SVG

The Real Reason Dying Light Just Got Banned

Six years after its initial release in 2015, survival horror game "Dying Light" has sustained a high level of popularity due to its unique, if not revolutionary, take on the zombie apocalypse genre. Utilizing elements such as parkour, a brilliantly implemented night-and-day cycle, and a four-player cooperative multiplayer mode, "Dying Light" become a surprise hit and created its own legion of fans who are eagerly awaiting the continuation of the series. While its sequel has been delayed until February 2022, "Dying Light" remains a topic of conversation. This kind of continued engagement has led to "Dying Light: Platinum Edition" — a complete version of the game bundled with its DLC — being ported over to the Nintendo Switch. Unfortunately, due to certain international laws, the digital edition of the latest "Dying Light" port might be in a little trouble.
VIDEO GAMES
ihsmarkit.com

UK, Canada, Germany green light billions for developing nations ahead of COP26

A trio of G20 members announced plans to provide $100 billion in climate finance to developing nations annually ahead of Paris Agreement signatories' "last-ditch" conference in Glasgow next week. In August, the UN's Secretary General António Guterres raised the stakes for the Paris Agreement parties' upcoming conference by suggesting an...
ENVIRONMENT
Nintendo Life

Dying Light Platinum Edition

Dying Light Platinum Edition Review (Switch) Note: Dying Light Platinum Edition is unavailable on Switch eShop in Europe at the time of writing pending an issue with the game being banned in Germany. In 2011, Techland released Dead Island on most seventh generation consoles to mostly positive reception. Still, Dead...
VIDEO GAMES
AFP

Which Asia-Pacific countries are re-opening to foreign visitors?

Thailand's re-opening to vaccinated foreign tourists marks a major easing of border controls for Asia, where governments have been far slower to roll back coronavirus travel curbs than in much of the West. Sri Lanka opened its international borders for fully vaccinated tourists without any quarantine requirements on October 7, while Pakistan allows in foreign visitors as long as they have proof of vaccination and a negative Covid-19 test. 
LIFESTYLE
vooks.net

Hands on with the Nintendo 64 Controller for Nintendo Switch

The first batch of Nintendo 64 Controllers for the Nintendo Switch was dispatched late last week, and they’ve started arriving for some lucky few. We were able to get some snaps of the controller in real life and see how it compares to the original. The most obvious change is...
VIDEO GAMES
AFP

France threatens UK with sanctions in fishing row

A smouldering row between London and Paris over post-Brexit fishing rights has flared up, with France threatening trade disruptions from next week if its boats are not granted more access to British waters. The measures targeting British fish exports from November 2 would include "systematic customs and sanitary checks on products brought to France and a ban on landing seafood", French government spokesman Gabriel Attal told reporters on Wednesday. Europe Minister Clement Beaune said extra checks could also be extended to "other merchandise" by "reinforcing our procedures and controls compared with current practices". Tweeting in response to Beaune, London's Brexit minister David Frost posted a government statement that "France's threats are disappointing and disproportionate, and not what we would expect from a close ally and partner".
INDUSTRY
AFP

UK threatens more checks on EU fishing boats in deepening row

Britain on Friday warned it may implement new checks on European Union fishing boats if France carries out its threats of retaliatory measures in a deepening row over post-Brexit access to waters. French President Emmanuel Macron said that Britain's "credibility" was on the line in the dispute, accusing London of ignoring the Brexit deal agreed after years of tortuous negotiations. "When you spend years negotiating a treaty and then a few months later you do the opposite of what was decided on the aspects that suit you the least, it is not a big sign of your credibility," he told the Financial Times. But British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who will hold brief face-to-face talks with Macron at the G20 summit in Rome this weekend, vowed to defend UK interests.
INDUSTRY
TheSixthAxis

Dying Light on Switch is one of the console’s best ports

The Nintendo Switch has already proven itself capable of handling heavy hitters that many assumed would never work on the hybrid handheld, and we can now add Dying Light to that list. This Platinum Edition is an impressive port that cleverly pares back only what it needs to, and while there have obviously been comprises, they’re hard to pick out unless directly comparing the Nintendo Switch version with Dying Light on PS4, Xbox One, or PC.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy