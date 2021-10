MOSCOW, Idaho — Montana looked like it might be in a for a long night defensively when it allowed Idaho to march for a touchdown on the opening drive of the game Saturday. It was the fourth time in seven games the Griz allowed a touchdown on the game’s first drive, and they had gone 1-2 in the first three of those games. They evened that mark at 2-2 as they allowed just one other score behind a dominant defensive outing that was reminiscent of how they looked to start the season before they were decimated by injuries.

MONTANA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO