CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Treynor, IA

Treynor earns home playoff date and preps to welcome Ridge View

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IgvaE_0cWZ4Kfj00

(Treynor) The Treynor football program is making their 20th postseason appearance and third in the last four years. The 6-2 Cardinals host 5-3 Ridge View in the first round.

Treynor coach Jeff Casey says the team has played well the last couple of weeks, but there’s always room to improve. “No complaints from me, I think we are doing pretty well. Our message the last two weeks has been trying to close the gap between where we are and being perfect on every play.” Casey says, “They’ve done a pretty good job. We played really well on Friday and that was after a good win at Kuemper. We feel pretty good right now.”

Quarterback Cade Harriman is the main threat for the Raptors. “They have a really dynamic quarterback. He has great production.” Casey adds, “Size wise they are really similar to us. They play really aggressive. The biggest thing is they come out of a district that’s highly competitive top to bottom.”

Treynor’s only district loss was to 3rd ranked Underwood. After that contest they bounced back with wins over Kuemper Catholic and MVAOCOU by scores of 35-21 and 42-0. “We had two weeks ago a kick return for a touchdown and two defensive touchdowns and then last week we had another defensive touchdown.” He says, “We spend a lot of time in practice focusing on how kick teams can impact the game. Everyone has been chipping in.”

Last week Treynor allowed just 15 total yards. Depth has been an advantage for Treynor not only on defense, but also on offense. last week they used nine different ball carriers to rack up 236 rushing yards.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Tradition rich South Central Calhoun hosts ACGC in playoff matchup

(Lake City) KSOM will air #9 South Central Calhoun hosting ACGC in a Class 1A playoff football game on Friday. Both teams are 8-1. South Central Calhoun coach Bryan Case points out ACGC has an advantage when it comes to size. “They have the size advantage on us, there’s no question about that. We are going to have to maintain control of the line of scrimmage. We are going to have to get to their speed before speed can get started. We’re going to have to get to that fullback. He’s 5’10 220 pounds and he runs downhill. The faster we can get to those guys the better off we are going to be.” Case is referring to ACGC’s Gavin Cornelison who topped 300 yards on the ground in the team’s first round win. The fullback is closing in on 4,000 career rushing yards.
LAKE CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Round Two for CAM and Fremont-Mills

(Anita) Two familiar foes square off on Friday in a second-round playoff game in 8-player football. CAM (9-0) ranked second behind Montezuma in the Radio Iowa Rankings hosts (6-3), Fremont-Mills. These two powerhouses met in the quarterfinals less than a year ago at Tabor. The Knights won 30-28. The two teams met again in week one on August 27, and the Cougars came away victorious, 48-6.
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Treynor, IA
Treynor, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Football
Western Iowa Today

Defending runner-up and top rated Harlan hosts Ballard in round one

(Harlan) 9-0 Harlan will oppose 5-4 Ballard in a first round playoff football matchup in Class 3A on Friday. Harlan coach Todd Bladt says Ballard is a pretty good football team that does a lot of things well, starting with their offensive line. “They are well coached that way. Really talented skill guys. It kind of depends who is going to play. It’s almost like we have to prepare for two different offenses. They’ve had three quarterbacks play the last few weeks with a wildcat guy, a guy that can sling it pretty good, and then more of a runner.”
FOOTBALL
Western Iowa Today

ACGC travels to perennial power South Central Calhoun in second round

(Guthrie Center) A trip to the Class 1A Quarterfinals is on the line when ACGC travels to South Central Calhoun on Friday. The contest will air on KSOM. ACGC was a 40-22 winner over South Hamilton last week while South Central Calhoun ousted Emmetsburg 34-13. For the Chargers it was all about Gavin Cornelison with 37 carries for 333 yards and six touchdowns. Coach Cody Matthewson says, “Workhorse is an understatement for that kid. He can’t do it without the surrounding teammates that he has and he’ll be the first person to tell you that. We have a very, very good offensive line who obviously has to pave the way for those guys. At the same time Gavin gets his own too. His yards after contact are very, very high too. He puts his shoulder down, he drags guys, he bounces off would be tacklers.”
FOOTBALL
Western Iowa Today

Former Atlantic Standout receives Player-of-the-Week Honors

(Bismark, North Dakota) Earlier this week the North Star Athletic Association selected former Atlantic standout Cooper McDermott, a receiver for Dakota State (SD), as the Offensive-Player-of-the-Week. McDermott caught seven passes for a career-high 130-yards leading Dakota State to a 53-15 win over Iowa Wesleyan. McDermott was on the receiving end...
ATLANTIC, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raptors#American Football#Cardinals#Kuemper Catholic#Mvaocou
Western Iowa Today

A top five finish is the goal for the ACGC girls at state cross country

(Guthrie Center) Coach Colin Shawgo is looking for his girls cross country team to have a chance to finish in the top five at state this week. It’s been a younger group this year for the Charger girls and they’ve progressed well. Coach Shawgo initially eyed a top ten finish for this squad, but now believes they are capable of even more. “This girls team I really think is geared up and ready to go. We’re shooting for a top five finish again which would be a third year in a row. I think that would be especially impressive considering we only had two back from our 5th place finish last year. Looking at our times and the way we’ve raced I really think we have a pretty good shot of getting into that top five conversation.”
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy