Treynor earns home playoff date and preps to welcome Ridge View

(Treynor) The Treynor football program is making their 20th postseason appearance and third in the last four years. The 6-2 Cardinals host 5-3 Ridge View in the first round.

Treynor coach Jeff Casey says the team has played well the last couple of weeks, but there’s always room to improve. “No complaints from me, I think we are doing pretty well. Our message the last two weeks has been trying to close the gap between where we are and being perfect on every play.” Casey says, “They’ve done a pretty good job. We played really well on Friday and that was after a good win at Kuemper. We feel pretty good right now.”

Quarterback Cade Harriman is the main threat for the Raptors. “They have a really dynamic quarterback. He has great production.” Casey adds, “Size wise they are really similar to us. They play really aggressive. The biggest thing is they come out of a district that’s highly competitive top to bottom.”

Treynor’s only district loss was to 3rd ranked Underwood. After that contest they bounced back with wins over Kuemper Catholic and MVAOCOU by scores of 35-21 and 42-0. “We had two weeks ago a kick return for a touchdown and two defensive touchdowns and then last week we had another defensive touchdown.” He says, “We spend a lot of time in practice focusing on how kick teams can impact the game. Everyone has been chipping in.”

Last week Treynor allowed just 15 total yards. Depth has been an advantage for Treynor not only on defense, but also on offense. last week they used nine different ball carriers to rack up 236 rushing yards.