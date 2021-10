• For the third straight season and 12th in the last 13 meetings, the Notre Dame-USC game will be played without both being ranked among the nation’s top 25. When No. 13 Notre Dame played No. 11 USC in 2017, it marked the only time since 2006 that both teams were ranked at the time of their meeting. Both teams were unranked in 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2014. Notre Dame was ranked No. 1 in 2012, No. 14 in 2015, No. 2 in 2018 and No. 9 in 2019. USC was ranked 13th in 2007.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO