Dalton State basketball welcomes back fans for annual scrimmage

After a year of playing in front of scant fans due to COVID-19 precautions, the Dalton State College basketball team welcomed back Roadrunner fans Tuesday night for their annual Blue and White Scrimmage inside Mashburn Arena at the Dalton Convention Center.

The Roadrunners played home games last season in the on-campus Bandy Gymnasium last season, with only a small strip of bleacher seating available in the building's second level.

Tuesday night, fans cheered while watching a 3-point shootout, dunk contest and a 15-minute scrimmage as the Roadrunners prepare for the start of their 2021-22 season on Tuesday, Oct. 26, by hosting Fisk in Mashburn Arena.

"Last year, playing in an empty arena with no fans is tough," Dalton State head coach Alex Ireland said afterwards. "We draw such energy and inspiration from our fans."

The longest-tenured Roadrunner, fifth-year senior C.J. Perry, won both skill contests, sniping shots and dropping dunks. Freshman Franklin Almonte, who starred at Dalton High School, made his first appearance in a Dalton State uniform and competed against Perry in the dunk contest, reaching the final round.

Afterward, the Roadrunners split into two teams for a 15-minute scrimmage, which started competitively before the two teams turned their attention toward putting on a show for the long-deprived fans. Almonte nailed three 3-pointers, and fellow-newcomer Jaelin Ferrell put on a shooting show as the two led the blue team to a 60-40 win.

"We were really excited to get back out here and kind of celebrate Dalton State basketball again and have a fun night," Ireland said.

Dalton State finished last season 7-11 and 6-7 in Southern States Athletic Conference play, eventually being forced to bow out of the SSAC tournament due to COVID-19.