Aidan Lowe produced plenty of highlights for the Honaker Tigers in their 59-16 Black Diamond District football win over the Hurley Rebels on Tuesday night. Lowe rushed for 175 yards on five carries with three touchdowns and also caught two passes for 58 yards and a score as Honaker (4-3, 2-0) snapped a two-game losing streak. Lowe had touchdown runs of 33, 78 and 30 yards, while catching a 55-yard scoring strike from Isaac Perkins.

9 DAYS AGO