Bulls forward Patrick Williams could be done for the season after suffering a left wrist injury in Thursday's loss to New York. While coach Billy Donovan told reporters Friday the injury was "significant," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted that Williams was diagnosed with a perilunate dislocation, would need surgery and will likely miss the rest of the regular season. There's some hope he could be ready to return if the Bulls make the playoffs.

NBA ・ 6 HOURS AGO