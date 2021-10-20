CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Options traders now betting on oil prices hitting US$200 — report

By Surin Murugiah
theedgemarkets.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Oct 20): Some speculative traders are betting on the options market that oil could exceed US$100 (about RM415.20) a barrel by year end and even reach a record US$200 per barrel by the end of 2022. In a commentary on Tuesday (Oct 19), energy portal OilPrice.com said...

www.theedgemarkets.com

rigzone.com

Iran News Sends Oil Prices Lower

Rigzone's regular market watchers look at oil prices, the potential restart of Iran nuclear talks, Shell's pushback on breakup calls and more. (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In this...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theedgemarkets.com

Correction in sight in 2022 for palm oil prices, says Fitch

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 29): Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industry Research expects crude palm oil prices to average RM4,200 per tonne in 2021, compared with its previous forecast of RM3,800 a tonne. In a report on Thursday (Oct 28), Fitch said it had also revised up its 2022 forecast, but...
INDUSTRY
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Options Traders Chime in on Electric Vehicle Name's Recent Surge

Electric vehicle name Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) skyrocketed on the charts yesterday, after the company announced that deliveries of its Air Dream Edition sedan would begin Saturday, staying true to its previously stated timeline of late October. The Tesla rival has received plenty of attention lately, in part due to the vehicles' impressive driving range. Last month, the stock was highlighted by Schaeffer's Investment Research's Senior Market Strategist Matthew Timpane at the Benzinga Electric Vehicles Conference.
ECONOMY
spglobal.com

Spotlight: Will US shale oil operators forget capital discipline and produce a lot more oil next year as oil prices reach a seven-year high?

A version of this Spotlight from S&P Global Platts Analytics was first published Oct. 21. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Despite high oil prices, capital discipline has held drilling and completion activity in check as most public operators have focused on paying down debt and returning cash to shareholders instead of growing shale oil production.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theedgemarkets.com

Global oil demand is soaring and refiners are reaping the profit

SINGAPORE/LONDON (Oct 29): Fuel consumption is soaring around the globe, and with millions of barrels of daily refining capacity offline, refiners still in the game are reaping some of their fattest margins in years. Globally, about 2.3 million barrels a day of refining capacity was shut during the pandemic and...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Natural-gas futures fall sharply for the session; U.S. oil prices post first weekly loss in 10 weeks

Natural-gas futures suffered a sharp drop on Friday for a second straight session, turning lower for the week, but ending October with a loss. U.S. oil futures, meanwhile, ended higher on Friday, but posted their first weekly loss in 10 weeks - ending the streak of nine consecutive weekly gains, the longest ever based on data going back to 1983, according to Dow Jones Market Data. WTI oil has been "in overbought territory for most of October as the market has been enjoying strong gains given OPEC+'s ongoing commitment to slowly bringing new production online, while global demand metrics have...
TRAFFIC
Financial World

Oil prices extend losing streak to 3rd day as US stockpiles rise sharply

On Thursday, both US and UK crude oil futures’ prices pummel more than 0.8 per cent in early European trading after shrugging off more than 2.0 per cent a day earlier, as US EIA (Energy Information Agency) said in a statement that US crude inventories rose more-than-anticipated last week with stocks at Cushing witnessing a wobbling trickle to their lowest since October 2018.
TRAFFIC
theedgemarkets.com

OPEC+ sees tighter fourth-quarter oil market in preliminary data

(Oct 28): OPEC and its allies were presented with a tighter outlook for global oil markets this quarter, a week before Ministers meet to discuss output policy. World oil inventories will decline by an average of 1.1 million barrels a day in the fourth quarter, according to a person familiar with figures evaluated by the OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee, compared with a forecast reduction of 670,000 barrels a day when the panel met last month.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures fall by more than 2%; natural-gas futures end at more than 3-week high

Oil futures settled with a loss of more than 2% on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported a 4.3 million-barrel weekly climb in U.S. crude inventories and amid news that Iran may soon renew talks with world powers on a nuclear deal. Iran's chief negotiator, Ali Bagheri, said Wednesday that Iran will return to nuclear discussions before the end of November, according to The Wall Street Journal. "If this leads to the eventual withdrawal of U.S. sanctions, Iranian oil exports will rise, ending the threat of a supply shortage that has been partly the reason behind the big oil rally," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets, in a market update. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery fell $1.99, or nearly 2.4%, to settle at $82.66 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Natural-gas prices, meanwhile, rallied, getting a boost from some forecasts for colder weather as the November contracts expired. November natural gas rose 32 cents, or 5.4%, to settle at $6.202 per million British thermal units, the highest in just over three weeks. The new front month December contract added 20 cents, or almost 3.3%, to $6.198 per million Btus.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies, but stocks at a key delivery hub decline

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 4.3 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 22. On average, analysts polled by S&P Global Platts expected a 100,000-barrel decline, but the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 2.3 million-barrel climb, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 2 million barrels for gasoline and 400,000 barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey expected supplies to decrease by 2.7 million barrels for gasoline and 2 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub fell by 3.9 million barrels for the week. Oil prices continued to trade lower after the EIA data. December West Texas Intermediate crude contract fell 83 cents, or 1%, at $83.82 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, little changed from $83.81 before the supply data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dailyforex.com

Oil Prices Retreat after Hitting 7-Year Highs

Oil prices touched their highest levels since 2014 on Tuesday due to a global supply glut and strong demand from the U.S. The commodity has seen a steady price increase in the past month, from September 27, when WTI crude was trading at $75.45 per barrel, until yesterday, when it touched above $86 per barrel. U.S. WTI was trading at $83.46 per barrel as of 8:52 a.m. GMT on Wednesday, a retreat from Tuesday's highs thanks to a rise in stockpiles. Crude oil inventories increased by 2.3 million barrels last week, more than the expected increase of 1.9 million barrels. This was the fifth consecutive weekly rise in oil stockpiles, according to the American Petroleum Institute (API).
TRAFFIC
DailyFx

Oil Price Outlook: US Crude (WTI) Oil, COP26 & the Energy Crisis

US Crude oil (WTI) prices tested above $84.00. Energy prices and COP26 climate conference remain at the forefront of risk sentiment. Coal shortages may further support oil prices as China struggles with supply. While the combination of reduced output from OPEC+ (The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including...
TRAFFIC
Houston Chronicle

Rally in oil prices expected to continue - for now

Concerns about tight supplies of crude should continue to drive the rally in oil markets this week, but traders will be wary of signs that inflation is undermining economic growth, analysts said. So far, inflation appears to be having little effect on demand. Despite soaring gasoline prices, motorists are still...
TRAFFIC

