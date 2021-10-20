Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been charged with forcible touching, a misdemeanor sex crime, according to documents filed in an Albany City Court on Thursday. The criminal complaint alleges that Cuomo placed his hand "under the blouse" of the victim and "onto her intimate body part" for "purposes of degrading and gratifying his sexual desires.” The incident allegedly occurred on Dec. 7, 2020, at the governor’s mansion.

ALBANY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO