Huntington Middle, Heritage High School students to return to school about a month after shooting

Heritage High and Huntington Middle School students will return to in-person learning about a month after two of their peers were shot in the school building’s main hallway.

At the school board meeting Tuesday night, administrators announced the middle school students would return to the building Monday, with high school students slated to return two days later.

“It’s our goal to have our students return — we hope that through our open houses and our opportunities for families to talk with teachers and the administration that it will feel safe and comfortable to return,” said Felicia Barnett, executive director of secondary school leadership.

Middle school students and their families are invited to an open house this Thursday. The open house for high school students is Monday.

Teachers and staff have already returned to the school.

More than 300 students were in the halls after lunch on Sept. 20 when a fight broke out, according to a review of the shooting presented before the school board on Oct. 5. A teacher tried to intervene.

Police say during the altercation a 15-year-old student pulled a gun from his waistband and fired multiple rounds, injuring two of his peers. A 17-year-old male student was shot in the side of his face and his leg. He also had damage to his right middle finger. A 17-year-old girl was shot in her shin.

Police said it appeared the shooting was targeted, and they do not think the shooter intended to hit multiple people.

Part of the school district’s plan for bringing students back has included putting additional safety measures in place.

There was not a school resource officer inside the building the day of the shooting because the officer had to split time at An Achievable Dream middle and high schools and Newsome Park Elementary School. School resource officers are city police officers.

When students return to Heritage, the school will have a designated school resource officer and six security guards for high school students and one for the middle school students, according to Tuesday’s presentation.

The school also plans to increase its searches using metal detectors and conduct a safety drill. Virginia law requires schools to host safety drills within the first 20 days of the school year. The shooting, which happened on the ninth day of school, happened before the school’s first drill.

Staff will complete Safe Schools Emergency Situations modules and Citizen Response to Active Shooter Events training before students are back in the building.

School division policy has been revised to spell out the district’s approach to student safety and require the superintendent to develop procedures to protect student safety. The superintendent’s procedures will be shared each year to allow the community to provide input.

