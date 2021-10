Will be updated as we receive results. • Missoula Big Sky 34, Kalispell Flathead 6: Caleb Hren threw four touchdown passes — three to Louis Sanders — and the Eagles (3-6, 3-4) earned a playoff berth by routing the winless Braves (0-9, 0-7). Hren and Sanders hooked up from 43, 15 and 20 yards as Big Sky broke from a 14-0 halftime lead. Hren also tossed a scoring pass to Isaac Ayers. Colby Jensen completed the scoring for the Eagles with a 4-yard run. Flathead got on the board in the fourth quarter on a 16-yard pass from Nate Skonord to Dylan Zink.

BUTTE, MT ・ 7 DAYS AGO