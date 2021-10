The Milwaukee Bucks kicked off the 2021-22 NBA season last night, and as expected, there were some fireworks as they went against a familiar foe in the Brooklyn Nets. After an emotionally packed ceremony where the team received their championship rings and hoisted their banner, it was back to business. It was practically all Bucks from start to finish as they led for all but the first few seconds of the game, with their lead having grown to as sizeable as 23 points. In the end, the Bucks comfortably won the game with a 127-104 victory. The Bucks started their title defense on a high note, and let us take a look at the three biggest takeaways.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO