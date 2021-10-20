CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas-Ex Sam Ehlinger Returns To Colts' 53-Man Roster

By Zach Dimmitt
LonghornCountry
LonghornCountry
 9 days ago

Former Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger is returning to the Colts' 53-man roster, and to make room for the rookie, the Colts released one of their backups, Jacob Eason.

Ehlinger had been on the injured list since the start of the season. But at some point the Colts expected him to be healthy enough to return. The Colts had to make a move today because Ehlinger's 21-day window for activation was at an end. The Colts either had to activate Ehlinger or leave him on injured reserve for the rest of the season.

Ehlinger fought with Eason to gain a spot on the 53-man roster in the preseason before his injury. Eason became expendable as it became clear that Brett Hundley was now the primary backup to Carson Wentz. The Colts moved Hundley from the practice squad on Oct. 10.

So one shouldn't expect to see Ehlinger on the field anytime soon. But at least the Colts saw enough in him to keep him on the active roster.

Ehlinger made the team's opening day 53-man roster, even though he was injured. The Colts then moved him to injured reserve.

Ehlinger and Eason competed for the starting job throughout the preseason in anticipation of Wentz being unable to suit up for week one. Wentz had suffered a foot injury in training camp that most thought would take anywhere from 5-12 weeks to recover from. Wentz, however, returned for Week 1 and has started every game.

Ehlinger sprained his knee while running down the sideline in the Colt's preseason finale against Detroit.

In the Colts' opening preseason game against Carolina, Eason got the start but failed to build a lead during his first-half playing time. With the Colts down 15-10 going into the third quarter, Ehlinger shook off an opening-drive interception to lead the team to score 11 fourth-quarter points and an eventual 21-18 victory in his first NFL action.

The coaching staff then gave Ehlinger the start in the second preseason game against the Vikings. Ehlinger threw for only 70 yards to go along with two interceptions before being replaced by Eason late in the second quarter.

