Football

Twitter reacts to Mizzou landing five-star WR Luther Burden

By Mitchell Forde • PowerMizzou
Scarlet Nation
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEli Drinkwitz and the Missouri football program made their biggest splash of Drinkwitz's tenure on the recruiting trail Tuesday evening when five-star prospect...

missouri.rivals.com

Roll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Is Ed Orgeron hinting at a forfeit of next week’s Alabama game?

Happy Thursday, everyone. As you well know, Alabama is set to face LSU following this weekend’s bye. Lame duck coach Ed Orgeron made some pretty alarming comments yesterday. The LSU Tigers have so few players available because of injuries that they will be unable to hold a full football practice Wednesday, coach Ed Orgeron told reporters during a conference call.
ALABAMA STATE
93.7 The Fan

Clemson with Heisman winner praise for Kenny Pickett

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – “He looks a lot like Joe Burrow.”. Clemson 10-year defensive coordinator Brent Venables on Kenny Pickett’s game in 2021. “He’s really good,” Venables said. “He’s going to play in the NFL. We’ve seen a bunch of good quarterbacks and been beaten by them, like (Ohio State’s) Justin Fields. He’s a lot like Burrow from an experience, calmness, accuracy, can run, makes all the right decisions.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
hotnewhiphop.com

NBA YoungBoy Looks Completely Different In First Post-Jail Photo

Against all odds, YoungBoy Never Broke Again is making the most out of the final months of 2021. After getting arrested earlier this year, NBA YoungBoy remained focused, and several months later, the Baton Rouge rapper has managed to dethrone Drake's Certified Lover Boy with his chart-topping album Sincerely, Kentrelland be released from jail on house arrest.
NBA
Scarlet Nation

Transfer Tracker: 2020 5-star QB enters portal

Mark Pszonak contributed to this report. The transfer portal never stops grinding. After a year of rumors, 2020 five-star quarterback Harrison Bailey decided that his time at Tennessee had ended as he officially entered the portal on Wednesday afternoon. Recruiting: Bailey committed to Tennessee at the conclusion of his junior...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

LSU Football could hire college football’s next Nick Saban

LSU football is currently searching for a new head coach to replace Ed Orgeron, who won’t return to Baton Rouge after the 2021 season. And they might be in a position where they could hire college football’s next version of Nick Saban. This could be a unique opportunity for LSU...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Justin Fields’ Troubling Admission

Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears had a pretty rough Sunday. Chicago was thumped by Tampa Bay, 38-3, at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers improved to 6-1 on the season with the win, while the Bears dropped to 3-4. Fields, the rookie quarterback out of Ohio State, had his most-frustrating...
NFL
Golf Digest

Feast your eyes on one of the worst QB sneaks ever QB sneaked by East Carolina

In very short-yardage situations, it's hard to argue that anything but the quarterback sneak is the right call. Even the analytics gurus will tell you that, and everything they say these days is apparently gospel. With that in mind, East Carolina made the right call. On 4th and goal from...
NFL
On3.com

NCAA announces punishment for NFL assistant coach Charlie Strong

Charlie Strong was just handed down a fairly significant punishment from the NCAA from various infractions during his time as the South Florida head football coach. On Friday, the NCAA issued a media release outlining a wide array of violations committed by both the football and women’s basketball programs while Strong was employed as the Bulls’ front man.
NFL
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt QB Kenny Pickett Receiving First Round Draft Buzz/Tops On Mel Kiper’s QB List

Pitt redshirt senior quarterback Kenny Pickett’s draft chances have been a hot topic since he was likely a Day 3 prospect before the 2021 NFL Draft. In choosing to return to Pitt for his last ride, he’s not only catapulted the Panthers into the College Football Playoff race and himself into the Heisman race but he’s also boosted his draft stock beyond compare.
NFL
rockmnation.com

Happy Luther Burden Day!

Back when Luther Burden decommitted from Oklahoma (and the rumor at the time was that he was flipping to Missouri), I approached a good friend of mine who roots for the Sooners pretty passionately. I rubbed the decommitment in ever so slightly, remarking that Mizzou was about to take away one of the Sooners’ prized recruits.
GEORGIA STATE
rockmnation.com

The bye week starts on an anxious note with Luther Burden committing Tuesday

Happy bye week, y’all. I know it may seem confusing to call this “happy,” but let me explain — I’m actually a variant version of Josh who came back in time from a timeline in which Luther Burden commits to Mizzou! That makes this week very happy indeed. Is this...
NFL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Mizzou vs. Texas A&M: Five things to watch

The game within the game features an interesting chess match: Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko versus Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz, who serves as his own offensive coordinator. It’s the third career meeting between the two play-callers, with each coach owning a victory. In 2016, Drinkwitz served as North Carolina State’s offensive coordinator, matched against Elko’s Wake Forest defense. Drinkwitz’s balanced attack went for 200 rushing yards and 327 passing yards in a 33-16 victory, shredding Wake for 6.9 yards per play, N.C. State’s most potent offensive day against an ACC team in Drinkwitz’s three seasons there. QB Ryan Finley threw 36 passes that day but only three screens, instead targeting Wake with intermediate to deeper throws. Wake managed only four pressures and one hit against Wolfpack protection. A year later, Elko’s Notre Dame defense held Drinkwitz’s N.C. State offense to just 50 rushing yards and 213 passing yards in a 35-14 Irish win. Notre Dame pressured Finley 17 times but only blitzed on eight of his 38 drop-back passes, resulting in six pressures and an interception returned for a touchdown. Drinkwitz studied both games this week. In A&M’s win over Alabama on Saturday, he noticed Elko used the same blitz pattern he called in one of the N.C. State matchups. Don’t be surprised to see Drinkwitz dig into his bag of tricks and challenge Elko’s defense with an aggressive game plan, similar to last year’s trick LSU game, when Mizzou opened the game with a flea flicker. The Elko-Drinkwitz showdown will go a long way toward deciding who wins Part 3 of their series.
NFL
chatsports.com

Recruiting Reset: Luther Burden is a game-changer for Mizzou

College football fandom is a strange phenomenon. The vast majority of fans know going into any given season that their favorite team has no chance of competing for a title. Heck, it’s rare for most teams to have any real chance at making a conference championship, much less a college football playoff appearance.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KOMU

East St. Louis wide receiver Luther Burden commits to Mizzou

ST. LOUIS - East St. Louis wide receiver Luther Burden committed to Mizzou on Tuesday. Burden, a five-star player according to most recruiting websites, committed to the Tigers over Georgia and Alabama. Burden is the top wide receiver in the class of 2022 and the No. 6 overall player in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Kansas City Star

Five-star receiver Luther Burden announces his commitment to the Missouri Tigers

Head coach Eliah Drinkwitz has landed one of the biggest recruits in the history of Missouri football. Five-star wide receiver Luther Burden announced his commitment to the Tigers in a Tuesday evening ceremony at the Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club in St. Louis. He’ll become the second-highest ranked recruit to join the program, behind class of 2012 wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham, who was later dismissed by the team.
MISSOURI STATE

