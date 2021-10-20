CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LB Connor Strachan Signed To Houston Texans Practice Squad

By A.J. Black
 9 days ago
On Tuesday, former Boston College linebacker Connor Strachan has signed with the Houston Texans practice squad.

The Wellesley, MA native played in five seasons for the Eagles--one ending after two games due to injury. Strachan was a consistent starter for most of his time in Chestnut Hill, grabbing Third Team All-ACC honors in 2018 when he had 91 tackles and three sacks. He finished his career with 267 tackles, nines sacks and three interceptions.

After his career with Boston College, Strachan went undrafted in the NFL Draft. He was picked up by the Jacksonville Jaguars, but was released in 2019 when the team made final cuts heading into the season. He also competed in the now defunct XFL last season, while also playing in the "spring league".

