Yekaterina Epshteyn, associate professor of mathematics at the University of Utah, and her colleagues, Katayun Barmak of Columbia University, Chun Liu of the Illinois Institute of Technology, and Jeffrey Rickman of Lehigh University, have won a four-year $1.8 million award from the National Science Foundation (NSF) in the program category Designing Materials to Revolutionize and Engineer our Future (DMREF). DMREF is the primary program by which NSF participates in the Materials Genome Initiative (MGI) for Global Competitiveness, which recognizes the importance of materials science and engineering to the well-being and advancement of society.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 10 DAYS AGO