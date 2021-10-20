Northwest notebook: No. 10 Bearcats look within after first defeat

Northwest Missouri State head coach Rich Wright watches his team compete earlier this season. File photo | News-Press NOW

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Year to year, Rich Wright knows it takes time for his players to learn the lay of the land at Northwest Missouri State.

“Guys walk into this situation trying to protect something; you don’t have anything,” Wright said.

Since joining the staff in 2004 as the defensive line and special teams coordinator, Wright helped guide the Bearcats to 10 MIAA titles and four NCAA titles, appearing in eight national championship games.

Cultivating a nationally respected winning tradition and upholding it from one season to the next, however, comes at a price.

“That’s based on what you do on a yearly basis, and it’s based on an entirely different set of circumstances and scenarios than what previous teams and classes had, so instead of playing not to lose something, you’ve got to play to win,” Wright said.

Coming off of their first loss of the season at Washburn, the No. 10-ranked Bearcats (5-1) understand the standard that’s been set for them from successful teams in the past.

“It wasn’t really wanting to live up to them, it was trying to like continue what they’ve already started. They’ve obviously had a ton of success before I got here, and we’re trying to get back to that level now,” Northwest sophomore quarterback Mike Hohensee said.

In Wright’s eyes, building a “championship caliber” team requires accountability — and that’s exactly what the Bearcats intend to practice this week leading up to their game versus Northeastern State (2-5).

“I think we have talent here,” Wright said. “The difference is, we have to be willing to challenge one another.”

Leading the team under center since Week 3 when starting quarterback Braden Wright was sidelined with an injury, Hohensee echoed Wright’s sentiments.

“We could definitely be getting on each other more like that,” Hohensee said. “We try to always help each other out in a positive way, just like, ‘Let’s go. Let’s pick it up,’ but we never really call each other out like that, and I feel like that’d be beneficial.”

With a clear vision for his team down the stretch of the regular season, Wright’s message is apparent.

“There’s a lot of young people in this football program and so it’s just a maturation process. You don’t learn how to lead. It’s an acquired taste. It’s something you have to grow and evolve as you do,” Wright said. “So we just have to continue to challenge those guys to get better each and every week and we feel like this is a way that it can happen.”

Northwest sweeps MIAA volleyball athlete of the week awards

The Northwest volleyball squad provided a clean sweep of this week’s MIAA Volleyball Athlete of the Week awards.

The No. 6-ranked Bearcats (16-2) completed the week’s worth of action with a 3-0 victory over Missouri Western, a 3-2 win over No. 1-ranked Washburn and a 3-0 triumph over Emporia State.

Sophomore Alyssa Rezac secured setter of the week honors for the third consecutive week. Junior Hannah Koechl tallied defensive athlete of the week accolades for the second straight week. Redshirt freshman Payton Kirchhoefer was named the offensive athlete of the week.

The Bearcats moved up to their highest ranking in school history at No. 6 in the latest AVCA NCAA Division II Top 25 poll.

Northwest takes its nine-match win streak into action this week at Pittsburg State (Friday, 6 p.m.) and at Missouri Southern (Saturday, 3 p.m.).

Odds and ends

The Northwest women’s golf team finished fourth at the Midwest Classic held at Mules National Golf Club Tuesday. The Bearcats shot 320 in their final round to finish with a total team score of 629 (+69) on the par-70 course… Northwest soccer (8-5-1) dropped a 2-1 match to Northeastern State to end a three-game win streak Sunday. The Bearcats return to Maryville to take on Central Oklahoma on Friday, October 22 at Bearcat Pitch, kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. … A pair of Northwest men’s tennis players closed out their competition Saturday at the ITA Cup. No. 4-seeded Andrea Zamurri took on No. 1 seeded Alvarao Regalado (Columbus State) in the national semifinal. Regalado tallied a 6-3, 6-4 triumph over Zamurri. Franco Oliva came up on the short end of a 7-6 (8-6), 6-2 decision to UT Tyler’s Joaquin Bianchi in a consolation semifinal matchup.

