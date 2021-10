Let’s start with the obvious – the Derby Panthers are a special team, and it takes a special effort to beat them. The Panthers are the three-time defending 6A champions, and have won the title five out of the last six years. Last year was a down year for them – two regular-season losses before winning State, rather than an undefeated run to the crown.So it was not a big surprise that the Campus Colts lost 70-21 last Friday at Derby.The Colts did have a great start to t...

DERBY, KS ・ 14 DAYS AGO