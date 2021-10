The Ada High football team couldn’t have gotten off to a better start against No. 1 Tuttle in their District 4A-2 battle Friday night at Norris Field. The Cougars were on offense to start the game and on the first play junior tailback Darias Gilmore burst through a hole at the line of scrimmage, got past the first wave of Tuttle defenders and raced toward the end zone before being dragged down at the THS 16-yard line.

