Three Observations: Sabres find their footing in the 2nd period to win again

By TJ Luckman
 9 days ago
Oct 19, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo (21) makes a pass as Vancouver Canucks right wing Brock Boeser (6) tries to block it during the second period at KeyBank Center. Photo credit Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

The undefeated Buffalo Sabres took to the ice on Tuesday night to remain as such at the Key Bank Center, facing their second Western Conference team in a row in the Vancouver Canucks.

The Sabres came into the game as one of the bigger surprises after the NHL's opening weekend slate of games. On Tuesday night, they continued to turn heads.

The Canucks battled hard early and put the Sabres behind in the 1st period, but the Sabres battled right back to tie the game before giving up a late 1st period goal to trail heading into the intermission.

Buffalo tied things up in the 2nd period, with alternate captain Zemgus Girgensons cleaning up in front off a shot from Kyle Okposo. The Sabres dominated the Canucks throughout the second period, applying constant pressure. Buffalo would carry that momentum into the third period.

That's where the game broke wide open. Sabres forward Jeff Skinner found himself with the puck in front of the net on his backhand. He roofed a puck top shelf and put the Sabres up for good. Tage Thompson added an insurance marker just seconds later, while Rasmus Asplund found his first goal of the year on the empty netter.

Now, let's dig into some more details with our three observations from tonight's game.

1) Move over LOG line, the GEO line is here

Going back to the 2019-2020 season, the Buffalo Sabres developed a great shutdown line among Sabre fowards Zemgus Girgensons and Kyle Okposo as well as former Sabre and now Coyote Johan Larsson. One of the best lines in the league at shutting down the team opposition, the line showed an offensive punch at times and a penchant for hemming teams in their own end with relentless pressure.

Last season, the Sabres signed Cody Eakin to a two-year deal to replace Larsson in the lineup. Results did not fair exactly as the Sabres would have liked. The Sabres lost Zemgus Girgensons to a lower-body injury before the season started. Meanwhile, Eakin found himself on a line with Tobias Rieder and Kyle Okposo. Night in and night out, that line got dominated by the opposition. As a healthy scratch at the end of the season, and many wondered if Eakin would have a spot in this season's lineup.

Re-enter Zemgus Girgensons from injury, and it seems the Sabres found the line they've been looking for out of the GEO line of Girgensons, Eakin and Okposo. Through three games, the line has generated 5 goals and 9 points. It remains to be seen if this is the Eakin we will get for a full season, but if Girgensons and Okposo can regain the form they had while playing with Johan Larsson a couple of seasons ago, opposing teams are going to get frustrated playing the Sabres for a least 12 or so minutes a night.

2) Craig Anderson is playing like his old self

Craig Anderson was an upstart backup for both the Chicago Blackhawks and the Florida Panthers before a Colorado Avalanche team in need of a new starter came calling. The Avs signed Anderson to a two-year deal, which in the first year, Anderson played 71 regular season games. He had arrived as a starter for the Avs and would later take the helm for the Ottawa Senators, where he'd be their start for most of the next 10 seasons.

Last season, Anderson found himself on the taxi squad of the Washington Capitals, where he saw just four games of action but posted a .915 save percentage.

Adams must have seen something he liked, because he saw fit to sign the goaltender to a one-year deal at the young age of just 40 years. So far, through two games, Anderson has given the Sabres two stellar performances, allowing just three goals in two contests, posting a .954 save percentage.

On Tuesday, Anderson made timely saves that most NHL teams should expect from a starting caliber goalie. He's allowed the Sabres to play their game in front of him while holding down the fort for Buffalo. Whether he'll be able to maintain that over a full NHL season at his age is yet to be seen, but the Sabres and Anderson are off to an excellent start.

3) Sabres aren't just getting lucky - they're dominating their opponents

It's a small sample size, and it might not be worth much, but my third obsevation is that the Sabres aren't just hanging in there throughout their first three games of the season.

The Sabres have started the year posting the second highest team expected goals for percentage at 5v5, posting a 64.65%. This means that in games against their opponents, the Sabres have controlled the share of play where goals should be expected more than what is expected of their opponents. Expected goals is a metric based on highly detailed models that take into accounts every single shot taken on the ice.

That's a highly simplistic view of it. The main takeaway is that the Sabres are controlling play against their opponents so far. Again, we're early in the season, and teams are still finding their footing, but the Sabres have at least found a way to make things exciting for the fans who are paying attention.

---------------------------------------

Up next, the Sabres welcome back former goaltender Linus Ullmark and forwards Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar as they host the Boston Bruins for the final game of their opening four-game homestand.

We'll get things started on Friday night at 6 pm with the Sabres Pregame Show at 6 PM. Schopp and the Bulldog will talk with Paul Hamilton, bring you player and coach interviews, and get you set for faceoff, set for 7pm. You can hear all of that right here on the radio home of the Buffalo Sabres - WGR Sports Radio 550.

Sabres Dahlin believes in his teammates

Buffalo, NY (WGR 550) – On Wednesday, the Sabres got their final practice in before opening the season on Thursday at home against the Montreal Canadiens. Drake Caggiula returned to practice after having to leave on Tuesday with an unspecified injury. With Rasmus Ristolainen and Jake McCabe both gone, Rasmus...
OPINION: The Sabres keep the good feelings going for their fans

Buffalo, NY (WGR 550) – For the first time in three games, the Sabres weren’t ready to play on Tuesday against the Vancouver Canucks. For the first six minutes, Buffalo couldn’t get out of its own end because of the pressure from the Canucks which produced very poor passing. Poor...
OPINION: Five bold predictions for 2021-22 Sabres season

After a relatively active offseason, and a partly inactive offseason for other reasons, the Buffalo Sabres are ready to open up the 2021-22 season on Thursday night against the Montreal Canadiens at KeyBank Center. To say the last 10 seasons of Sabres hockey has been a disappointment would be an...
Sabres waive Axel Jonsson-Fjallby

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) – The Buffalo Sabres will wait until after practice on Monday to announce their final 23-man roster for the 2021-22 regular season. We got a little insight on Sunday when only Axel Jonsson-Fjallby was waived by the 2 p.m. ET deadline. That means Cody Eakin and John Hayden have not been waived and have made the team.
Report: Blockbuster Eichel Trade Brewing Between Vegas And Buffalo.

With chatter mounting about a possible grievance, it seems disgruntled Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel might finally get his wish. It sounds like the Sabres have narrowed down trade talks to just one team and there could be a trade on the table. NHL insider Frank Seravalli reports that the...
Three Observations: Sabres open season with 5-1 thrashing of Montreal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — When a Stanley Cup finalist is in the house on opening night, there may be some jitters. For a team as young as Buffalo's, there may be jitters. But the Sabres certainly didn't show it Thursday night. Buffalo dominated Montreal on the way to a 5-1 final score.
Three Observations: Sabres top Arizona 2-1 in shootout

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Since dropping the interim title, Don Granato still hasn't lost. The Sabres beat the Arizona Coyotes 2-1 in a shutout on Saturday afternoon. Cody Eakin scored the lone regulation goal for Buffalo, while Tage Thompson and Arttu Ruotsalainen cashed in on their shootout attempts. Dustin Tokarski...
Sabres win their first two games! WHO ARE THESE GUYS?

Buffalo Sabres deliver big in the post-pandemic season opener. Having a roster sheet with a list of players was a must. Drake Caggiula? Vinnie Hinostroza” Where the heck are Eichel and Reinhart!. So it was this past Thursday, as the Buffalo Sabres raised the curtain on the new season, the...
Observations: With all eyes on young core, Sabres veterans shine in opening win

The lights in KeyBank Center dimmed, a spotlight shined on the Buffalo Sabres emblem at center ice and 23 of Don Granato’s players filed out of the tunnel Thursday night. Rick Jeanneret, the voice of the Sabres since 1971, introduced each coach and player on the 2021-22 edition of Buffalo’s beloved hockey club. Rasmus Dahlin, Dylan Cozens and Casey Mittelstadt, the new faces of the franchise, received loud cheers and applause from the announced crowd of 8,467.
OPINION: Sabres have treated fans with good hockey, two well-earned wins

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) – I think we can safely say that this season’s version of the Buffalo Sabres is much improved over last year. Is there more talent on this team? Absolutely not, but this is a group that understands what a team is. They understand what it is to play for each other and the crest, while past players around here didn’t have a clue.
Sabres stay hot with shootout win over Coyotes

Cody Eakin scored in regulation and Tage Thompson and Arttu Ruotsalainen scored in the shootout to lift the host Buffalo Sabres to a 2-1 win against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday afternoon. Dustin Tokarski made 20 saves for Buffalo, which has won its first two games after finishing with the...
Sabres begin season with resounding win over Montreal

The Buffalo Sabres opened the season with a convincing 5-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night at KeyBank Center. Buffalo used special teams as a catalyst to their success with three power play goals against the Canadiens.
Craig Anderson gets call in net to open 2021-22 Sabres season

Granato doesn’t look at Anderson being 40-years-old. He said, “I’m very impressed with Craig. At his age, I mean I wouldn’t know his age, he’s competing like a young guy and to stay in this league you have to have that rookie mentality every year.”
