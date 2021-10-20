CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Husband charged with killing wife who vanished in January

WGAU
WGAU
 9 days ago

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — (AP) — A Southern California man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of killing his wife nine months ago, and her family pleaded for help in finding her body.

Larry Millete, 40, was arrested at his home in the San Diego suburb of Chula Vista, a day after San Diego County prosecutors charged him with murder and illegal possession of an assault weapon, officials said at a news conference.

He could face a potential sentence of life in prison if convicted of killing Maya Millete.

“This is a surprise to me since they have no proof Maya is dead, and I believe she is still alive,” Bonita Martinez, Millete’s attorney, told KFMB-TV.

District Attorney Summer Stephan said prosecutors can file a murder charge without having a body.

“The law is so crystal clear that we cannot let someone murder someone and gain a benefit by hiding the body in a way that we cannot discover it,” she said.

Maya Millete, 40, vanished in early January, authorities said. She left her mobile phone and other valuables along with the couple's three children, authorities said.

Larry Millete told police that his wife voluntarily left the family. But investigators said he had been considered a “person of interest” in her disappearance.

Stephan said Maya Millete was in a “toxic relationship” and that her last known call before she vanished on Jan. 7 was to a divorce attorney.

Before Maya Millette disappeared, her husband opposed divorcing and hired “spellcasters" to keep her from leaving, Stephan said.

“He was asking for May to become incapacitated … so that she could stay at home, thus displaying his homicidal idealizations to harm May,” Stephan said.

Also missing were a gun owned by Millete and a black Lexus SUV that prosecutors believe he used to dispose of his wife's body, authorities said.

Authorities and family members asked for public help in trying to track down Maya Millete's remains, urging anyone to come forward who may have seen the missing car around the time she vanished.

“We're still asking the public: Please, help us bring my sister home," a sobbing Maricris Drouaillet said. “We did a promise to her 11-year-old daughter that we will bring her mom home.”

In addition to police and the District Attorney's office, the investigation also involved the FBI and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, police said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGAU

3 years after Bulger's killing: No charges, still questions

BOSTON — (AP) — He was one of the most infamous criminals ever to be killed behind bars. And investigators narrowed in on suspects immediately after his shocking slaying in a West Virginia prison. Yet three years later, no one has been charged in the beating death of murderous Boston...
BOSTON, GA
WGAU

Rapper Fetty Wap arrested on federal drug charges in NYC

NEW YORK — (AP) — The rapper Fetty Wap was charged on Friday with participating in a conspiracy to smuggle large amounts of heroin, fentanyl and other drugs into the New York City region. The rapper, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, was arrested Thursday at Citi Field, where the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WGAU

Deputy, brother killed in shooting in Newton Co

An off-duty deputy with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and her brother were killed in a shooting in what is said to have been a domestic dispute at a house in Newton County. Shakeema Jackson had worked with the sheriff’s office in Atlanta since 2018 but had been a deputy for a only little more than a month. She leaves behind a 17-month-old child.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
City
Chula Vista, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter includes indictment in deadly crash

A Hall County grand jury hands up indictments in the case of a driver from Cobb County, charged in a crash that killed two people back in May: the wreck happened on Highway 365 in north Hall and claimed the lives of two people. Zachary Queen is 29 years old, from Kennesaw. Victims Lee Powell of Demorest and Karen McClure of McDonough were in a truck that was rear-ended by Queen’s vehicle on 365 near Mud Creek Road in Hall County. Queen is facing counts that include DUI.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Juveniles, including one in Hall Co, arrested for school threats

A juvenile is arrested and charged with making a social media threat against a school in Hall County: the student, who has been turned over to Hall County Juvenile Court, is accused of threatening to shoot other students at South Hall Middle School. Five teenagers have been arrested and accused of making similar threats at schools in Gwinnett County.
HALL COUNTY, GA
WGAU

'Rust' armorer attorneys blame producers for 'unsafe' set

Attorneys for Hannah Gutierrez Reed, who was in charge of weapons on the movie set where Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, say she doesn't know where the live rounds found there came from, and blamed producers for unsafe working conditions. Gutierrez Reed was the armorer on the set...
MOVIES
WGAU

Man denies involvement in '84 disappearance of Colorado girl

GREELEY, Colo. — (AP) — A former longshot Idaho gubernatorial candidate on trial in the 1984 killing of a 12-year-old Colorado girl has testified that he did not know the girl or her family before she vanished and denied being involved in her disappearance. At the time, Steve Pankey was...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Murder#Prison#Assault Weapon#Suv#Kfmb Tv#Lexus
WGAU

Ahead of Rittenhouse trial, race seen as underlying issue

Kyle Rittenhouse, the aspiring police officer who gunned down three people in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a protest against racism and police brutality, is white. So were those he shot. But for many, his trial next week will be watched closely as the latest referendum on race and the American legal system.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WGAU

Haiti PM condemns gangs, kidnappings in public address

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — (AP) — Prime Minister Ariel Henry condemned gangs and kidnappings in a prerecorded address posted Friday in which he also reassured Haitians that the country was not running out of fuel despite severe shortages that have frustrated millions and sparked recent strikes. It’s the first time Henry...
AMERICAS
WGAU

Prison systems adding body-worn cameras to security plans

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — A growing number of states' prison systems are outfitting guards with body-worn cameras, even in correctional environments already covered by thousands of stationary security cameras. Agencies hope the extra cameras will help reduce violence and hold both inmates and guards accountable, although experts and unions...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGAU

Judge hears arguments on who should control Murdaugh's money

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — (AP) — A South Carolina lawyer involved in a half-dozen state police investigations has been cagey about his assets and should have to hand over control of his money to independent representatives so that he does not engage in further fraud, an attorney told a judge Friday.
POLITICS
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
13K+
Followers
36K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy