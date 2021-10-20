The Bachelorette episode 2 spoilers: Michelle Young’s guys versus Nayte

Even though there may not be a new Blue Bloods season 12 episode airing on CBS Friday, rest assured there’s still stuff happening behind the scenes. In a new post on Twitter late last week, Donnie Wahlberg shared a shot of himself and Marisa Ramirez on the set of the hit police drama. Or, we should say, potentially out on location. Donnie and Marisa have some of the cooler jobs out of anyone on the show, mostly in that they can travel around from one case to the next. This is not something that everyone else has the pleasure of doing, mostly because they are either confined in an office or at a specific precinct. Here, it looks like Danny and Baez could be taking on a case at a hardware store moving forward!

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO