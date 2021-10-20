CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Bachelorette episode 2 spoilers: Michelle Young’s guys versus Nayte

cartermatt.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we prepare for The Bachelorette episode 2, it’s already clear that we’re going to be in for a season stuffed full of drama. It’s hard to think otherwise after what we just saw! Ryan was sent packing from the show without even making it to the first rose...

cartermatt.com

Comments / 0

Related
urbanbellemag.com

Tami Roman Calls Reggie Youngblood to Handle David Edwards During ‘The Real World’ Reunion

Reality television is something Tami Roman knows well. Tami Roman is widely recognized for her time on “Basketball Wives.” She had a lot of controversial moments on the show. But her altercation with Evelyn Lozada set the tone for things moving forward. In the end, she decided to leave. She was tired of the drama. Plus, she wasn’t thrilled to be around Evelyn. She has now put her acting career first. And she’s been keeping busy with roles on multiple scripted shows. However, she’s admitted that she isn’t completely against returning to “Basketball Wives” at some point if the cast is right. And she signed up to reunite with her “The Real World: Los Angeles” co-stars recently to film a reunion season for Paramount Plus.
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

How Next Bachelor Clayton Echard Was Introduced on Michelle Young's Season of The Bachelorette

Watch: Jesse Palmer Is New "Bachelor" Host; Is He the Right Pick?. Clayton Echard has made his Bachelor Nation debut. On Tuesday, Oct. 19, the upcoming Bachelor for season 26 was formally introduced to viewers on Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette. In the introduction package teasing Young's season 18 suitors, Echard popped up with a segment that screamed "Will you accept this rose?"
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
cartermatt.com

Blue Bloods season 12: New setting for Donnie Wahlberg, Marisa Ramirez

Even though there may not be a new Blue Bloods season 12 episode airing on CBS Friday, rest assured there’s still stuff happening behind the scenes. In a new post on Twitter late last week, Donnie Wahlberg shared a shot of himself and Marisa Ramirez on the set of the hit police drama. Or, we should say, potentially out on location. Donnie and Marisa have some of the cooler jobs out of anyone on the show, mostly in that they can travel around from one case to the next. This is not something that everyone else has the pleasure of doing, mostly because they are either confined in an office or at a specific precinct. Here, it looks like Danny and Baez could be taking on a case at a hardware store moving forward!
TV SERIES
purewow.com

Nayte Is the Biggest Red Flag on ‘The Bachelorette’ & Here’s Why

It’s official: Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette is finally here. The first episode brought loads of cheesy pick-up lines and over-the-top limo arrivals, but if there’s one takeaway from the premiere, it’s that no one—yes, no one—can trust Nayte (pronounced “Nate”). This might surprise some fans because Nayte seems...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc
E! News

We Did a Social Media Deep-Dive on Michelle Young's Bachelorette Contestants So You Don't Have To

Watch: How "Bachelorette" Michelle Young Sniffs Out Red Flags. Prepare to meet the next generation of Bachelor Nation. Just two weeks after the end of Bachelor in Paradise and a little over three months post-Katie Thurston's season finale, Michelle Young's journey on The Bachelorette officially kicks off Tuesday, Oct. 19. The devil works hard, but Bachelor producers work harder.
CELEBRITIES
cartermatt.com

Survivor 41 episode 6: Will Erika smash the hourglass?

Tonight on Survivor 41, we were promised a merge … or at least the idea of one. Obviously, this can be the sort of thing that derails a number of players, but the best ones are able to handle a lot of this adversity without a problem. So how did...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Gossip

Nayte Olukoya: Meet Michelle Young's Favorite Contestant (So Far)!

On the Season 18 premiere on The Bachelorette, Michelle Young made two seemingly easy decisions. First, she sent a contestant named Ryan home because -- and we swear this is true, while it was also likely planned/scripted -- the guy made a Bachelorette Cheat Sheet in which he listed ways past contestants had advanced far on the series.
CELEBRITIES
WKYC

Meet the two Northeast Ohio natives, Rick Leach and Spencer Williams, vying for Michelle Young's love on 'The Bachelorette'

CLEVELAND — Two Northeast Ohio natives are searching for love on the latest season of ABC's The Bachelorette, and they've already been given roses by lead Michelle Young. Young, a 28-year-old teacher and Minnesota native, offered Rick Leach, 32, and Spencer Williams, 25, the opportunity to get to know her better after their initial introductions, and both of them accepted.
CLEVELAND, OH
cartermatt.com

CSI: Vegas episode 5 spoilers: Who framed Hodges?

Next week on CBS we’re going to be seeing CSI: Vegas episode 5 on the air, and are we about to get an answer to a key question? Are we going to learn who framed Hodges? This has been the focus for Grissom and Sara for most of the revival so far; are we finally coming to an end for that?
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19: A look at the November schedule!

When is NCIS season 19 going to be on the air? We know that it was off this past Monday, but we have a better sense now of the schedule ahead. Odds are, many of you know at this point that there’s an episode airing on Monday entitled “False Start.” This is where you will see Parker step more into the position of Special Agent in Charge; there is no denying that this choice is controversial, but we also have to accept it for the time being. We’d love for McGee to eventually get that job, but there is no timetable on when or even if that is going to happen.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy