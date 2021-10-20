Braves again blow their chance for 3-0 NLCS lead on Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager was the last hope. LA was down 5-1 in the bottom of the ninth of Game 7 the 2017 World Series. He ripped a grounder to Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, who flipped the ball to Yuli Gurriel at first to secure the first World Series title in franchise history*.
Few Major League Baseball teams entered the 2021 regular season with more hype and expectations than the San Diego Padres. Unfortunately for the Padres, few teams – if any – were more disappointing over the course of the season than San Diego. San Diego is 78-82 on the season. The...
Shohei Ohtani recently put doubts on his future with the Los Angeles Angels after expressing his desire to win at the highest level. However, perhaps in a bid to stop the speculations from further spreading, he reiterated his love for the team. Per the Associated Press, Ohtani shared that he...
The MLB has plenty of big-name stars who have shaped the game of baseball, and Joc Pederson is one of them. As a current starting member of the Atlanta Braves, Joc stepped in to replace superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. after he was faced with a tragic long-term ACL injury. As a right fielder and leadoff hitter, Joc is already making waves in the Braves organization.
BOSTON — What a thing it is that the very season the Astros reached the rarefied air of five consecutive American League Championship Series appearances, a member of the last club to pull that off climbed aboard this ultra-successful franchise. “I’ve had two situations where I was able to get...
Justin Verlander may not be able to help the Houston Astros in their quest for another World Series title, but the star pitcher had some advice for the team during the first game of the ALCS. Carlos Correa helped the Houston Astros come from behind to beat the Boston Red...
The Atlanta Braves received a brutal injury update on starting pitcher Charlie Morton after he left Game 1 of the World Series. The Atlanta Braves got off to a tremendous start to Game 1 of the World Series, taking an early 5-0 lead over the Houston Astros. But, they received some awful news after starting pitcher Charlie Morton was removed from the game in the third inning with an apparent injury. As it turns out, the ailment is a serious one.
It is time for the prodigal son to return home to the St. Louis Cardinals. After a decade away from the franchise, Albert Pujols is set to enter free agency once again. Unlike last time, his market will not be nearly as robust, as it is clear that he is ending the end of the road. In fact, it is uncertain as to whether or not he would even want to play in 2022, although his respectable performance with the Dodgers would indicate that he may have a bit left in the tank.
Jose Altuve has probably heard more boos during the MLB postseason than any other player in the league. The fan treatment stems from his role in the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal, but one former AL MVP thinks the critics need to pipe down. Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson, who...
It’s time for Billy Beane and Bob Melvin to leave the Oakland/Las Vegas A’s. Not because the A’s executive VP of baseball operations and the field manager are doing a bad job. Au contraire. They should leave because they are doing a great job. Which makes them part of a...
The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons are seemingly making progress toward a resolution. While Simmons remains away from the team, the organization is no longer fining him for missing practices or games as he is seeking help to mentally prepare himself to return to the court and for his lower back ailment.
A Jose Altuve single would’ve kept the Astros alive in the top of the fifth inning in ALCS Game 4 but the umpires hosed Houston instead. The Houston Astros entered Game 4 of the ALCS in dire need of a win over the Boston Red Sox. Unfortunately, the umpire crew at Fenway Park wasn’t trying to do them any favors.
Justin Verlander is making $33 million for the Astros this season in the final year of his contract as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. Fans have taken notice that even as his team aims for its second world championship, Verlander hasn't been around all season. Verlander knows the fans...
Right now, it appears as if Corey Seager is the frontrunner to be the New York Yankees‘ next shortstop. That’s according to the latest buzz coming from ESPN insider Jeff Passan. If you’re going to believe anyone’s speculation during a cluttered offseason, it’s him and a few others. However, we’re...
Earlier this week, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James suffered a right ankle injury that threatened to force him to miss time. Just four games into the season, this isn’t exactly what the Lakers or James had in mind. During the 2020-21 season, LeBron missed extended time with an injury to the same ankle.
The football world tuned in on Thursday night the Arizona Cardinals hosted the Green Bay Packers in a massive NFC showdown and potential NFC title game preview. Arizona entered as the lone undefeated team left in the NFL, while Green Bay was tied for the second best record in the league at 6-1. While it looked like a great matchup on paper, both teams entered the game short-handed.
Comments / 0