CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Must Read Alaska

Loren Leman: H.R. 4 and S. 1 — federal takeover of elections — would be bad

By GUEST CONTRIBUTOR
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3izBVY_0cWYX6Ox00

Legislation the U.S. House has passed and the Senate is considering would override Alaska’s election laws, abolish voter I.D. and other commonsense election safeguards, force Alaska to let illegal aliens and non-citizens register to vote, remove penalties for illegal voting, and threaten state officials with criminal liability if they don’t play along.

Companion bills, originally introduced as H.R. 4 and S. 1, would give unelected, federal bureaucrats further “veto” authority over state-passed election laws, enabling them to toss out laws they don’t like, while mandating unsecure and unverifiable absentee voting practices, and severely restricting voter roll maintenance. Both bills are designed to force a politically driven takeover of state elections, and rig the system in partisan favor.

Fortunately, Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan have rejected S. 1 and should be applauded for their defense of fair, secure, and transparent elections we can trust. However, in the last Congress, Senator Murkowski supported a previous version of H.R. 4. When it was re-introduced in the current Congress and abruptly passed by the House last month, the new version morphed into a grab-bag of much more radical policies.

In fact, it’s so unpopular and obviously partisan that Nancy Pelosi had to force it through the House without committee review, and without garnering a single Republican vote.

This new version of H.R. 4 provides that any state seeking a commonsense voter I.D. law would have to first seek approval from the Biden Administration, and that’s a scary thought. It makes voter I.D. an automatic indicator that a state is racist, thereby subjecting our elections to the dictates of particularly radical Washington bureaucrats.

It would expand the U.S. Attorney General’s authority to unilaterally determine voting violations, making him or her an ultra-powerful, unelected election “czar,” while re- writing the Voting Rights Act so the federal government would have veto power over state election laws through a process known as “pre-clearance”— one of many ways it directly overrides previous Supreme Court rulings.

To overturn a state’s election law, federal employees would not have to show that the law had any actual discriminatory effect or intent. The mere accusation would be enough. Disliking the law for political reasons would also be enough, because the burden of proving otherwise would then be on the state – a very difficult defense.

In place of “objective measures” to determine a pattern of discrimination, (e.g., low minority voter registration or turnout), Democrats substituted a system in which trial lawyers, activist judges and an ultra-powerful attorney general would decide virtually all election discrimination questions. Collusive settlements would be sufficient to subject state election laws to the whims of federal bureaucrats. In the case of Attorney General “objections,” the mere accusation of discriminatory voting patterns is enough to drag states into preclearance.

The Supreme Court held in 2013 that the facts no longer support the narrative of widespread voter discrimination. While that was a problem in parts of our country in 1965, when I was in high school in Ninilchik and still a few years away from voting age, today with Alaska voter registration tied to the PFD application, it’s easier to register and vote than ever before, regardless of what color you are, what party you choose, or where you live.

We should be celebrating these accomplishments, while always looking to improve participation under Alaska’s secure voting system.

As the Senate considers this legislation, we know we can count on Sen. Sullivan. However, Sen. Murkowski will face intense pressure from the left. But if she remains true to her word—rejecting partisan voting bills—she will support the good work we have done in Alaska to have fair and transparent elections and reject this radical, hyper-partisan bill.

Loren Leman is a former lieutenant governor of Alaska, legislator, and long-time voter.

Ken Cuccinelli is a former attorney general of Virginia, acting deputy secretary of the Department of Homeland Security and is now leading the Election Transparency Initiative.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Senator John Cornyn: It Will Take President Biden & Democrats To Lose Their Majorities To Realize How Unpopular Their Border Policies Are With Americans

Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) joined Brian Kilmeade to discuss the latest on the border surge. Cornyn said the surge is the worst he has ever seen because the Biden administration is actively encouraging policies of non-enforcement. Cornyn feels it will take another election before Democrats, and particularly President Biden, to lose their majorities in the House and Senate to realize how unpopular their border policies are with the American people. On the Virginia governor’s race between Glenn Youngkin and Terry McAuliffe, Cornyn says President Obama and McAuliffe are playing with fire on education because there isn’t anything that people feel stronger about than their kids’ education. Cornyn believes the left will find out that their belief they know better than we do on what is good for our children is causing parents to push back and show they will not be intimidated from being involved in their children’s education.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Must Read Alaska

Sen. Sullivan asks Attorney General Garland to apologize to Homer couple who were wrongly detained for theft of Pelosi laptop

Sen. Dan Sullivan has written a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland asking for an apology to a Homer, Alaska couple who were wrongly detained after FBI agents busted through their door on April 28, 2021, handcuffed them and their guests, and told them they believed one of them had stolen House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop on Jan. 6.
HOMER, AK
Fortune

Democrats unveil corporate minimum tax plan to pay for Biden’s agenda—and it has Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s backing

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Senate Democrats today unveiled a proposed 15% minimum tax on corporate earnings as they seek a compromise on President Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda. Three senators—Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), and Angus King (I-Maine)—rolled...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#State Elections#Absentee Voting#Voter Registration#The U S House#Senate#H R 4 And S 1#Congress#Republican#The Biden Administration
CBS DFW

Texas Democrats Make Renewed Push For US Senate To Pass Federal Elections Bill

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Democrats in Congress and the state legislature again urged the U.S. Senate to approve a federal elections bill. The legislation is called the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, and is named after the civil rights leader and Congressman who died last year. The U.S. House passed the measure in August in a very close, party-line vote. During a virtual news conference Tuesday, State Representative Chris Turner of Grand Prairie, who also serves as the Chair of the House Democratic Caucus said, “We’re calling upon the U..S. Senate to take immediate action to pass this very important bill and...
TEXAS STATE
panolian.com

Hyde-Smith votes to stop attempt to federal elections

Latest Democratic Scheme Would be ‘Rotten for Mississippi and Rotten for the Nation’. U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) today once again voted to stop the latest effort by Washington Democrats to federalize voting laws through so-called election reforms. Hyde-Smith voted against advancing legislation derided as the “Freedom to Cheat Act”...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Trump is right: Former presidents can assert executive privilege

Saikrishna Prakash, a law professor and Miller Center senior fellow at the University of Virginia, is the author of “The Living Presidency: An Originalist Argument Against Its Ever-Expanding Powers." President Biden and former president Donald Trump are locked in another fierce battle — this one not involving electoral votes but...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Biden’s vaccine mandates might just backfire

President Biden’s job approval ratings have been sinking for months as voters increasingly see him as out of touch with their priorities and values. The coming clash over vaccine mandates might be another area where the president has misread the public temperament. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox....
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reuters

Trump's real-estate empire pays the price for poisonous politics

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Former U.S. president Donald Trump’s slashing rhetorical style and divisive politics allowed him to essentially take over the Republican Party. His supporters are so devoted that most believe his false claim that he lost the 2020 election because of voter fraud. But the same tactics that...
POTUS
BoardingArea

New Vaccine Rules To Enter The US Starting On November 8

On November 8, new rules are going into affect for entry into the US by foreign nationals. AFAR mentions that, “the Biden administration has released the full details of its plan, which requires vaccination for all foreign nationals entering the United States, with few exceptions.”. Rather than have varying rules...
U.S. POLITICS
EatThis

If You Live Here, You're in Danger, Virus Expert Warns

Despite some declines in coronavirus cases, there are "states where the per capita case rates are more than double the national average, which sits at about 21 cases per a hundred thousand residents," warns virus expert Michael Osterholm. Which states are in the most precarious situations? Read on to see which states he named—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Retiring top general says US has done 9 tests of hypersonic weapons while China does hundreds

China’s growing military prowess is “stunning” and its advancement in the area of hypersonic missiles is a matter of grave concern, a top US general said on Thursday.“In the last five years, maybe longer, the United States has done nine hypersonic tests. In the same time, the Chinese have done hundreds,” Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General John Hyten said. “Single digits versus hundreds is not a good place.”“Now it doesn’t mean that we’re not moving fast in the development process of hypersonics. What it does tell you is that our approach to development is fundamentally...
MILITARY
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul Reacts To Possibility Of Attorney General James Running For Her Job: ‘I Say Bring It On’

MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — It could soon be very interesting in the Democratic Party in New York, especially if Attorney General Letitia James makes a run for governor. Political observers say she would make a formidable foe for Gov. Kathy Hochul, who has been in office for only about 60 days. Less than three months after issuing the bombshell report, triggering former Gov. Andrew Cuomo‘s resignation, James appears likely to make a run for governor, herself. “In politics, your opponents are going to use whatever they can against you and they’ll probably try to build a case on that front that this was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Atlantic

Biden the Sinner

Father William Kelley delivered a blunt message to his parishioners in his homily earlier this month at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Washington, D.C.: “You may think that we are already a pro-life Church, but, my friends, we are not. In a very real sense. We are only an anti-abortion Church … Our Church also falls short in its self-identification as pro-life because of our disproportionate concerns for life in the womb and our relatively scant concern for the quality of life after birth.”
RELIGION
MSNBC

As Biden arrives in Europe, allies have a fear: Trump's possible return

The day Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election, "sighs of relief rippled through capitals" around the world. NBC News Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel reported, "As the results came through tonight, I started to watch the reaction coming in around the world, and people were reacting like the United States had overthrown a dictator, that democracy has been saved, that America's reputation had been saved."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy