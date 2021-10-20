CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westwood Hills is not at fault

By Paulette Litz
Napa Valley Register
 9 days ago

I just read the Register’s story about Westwood Hills Park ("Napa woman breaks foot at Westwood Hills Park and files claim against city," Oct. 18). Bertha Rivera reports she has enjoyed hiking Westwood Hills for years and selected paths because she realized the possibility of a fall in such a setting....

napavalleyregister.com

