Westwood Hills is not at fault

It’s been an important experience for me, over the last year, to spend time in the fire-scarred landscape, and watch it change over the course of the year. Last spring, I and some others took a hike at Bothe on Holy Saturday, the day between Good Friday and Easter, when Christians believe that Jesus was dead and buried in a tomb. It was a good day to think about death and new life. The first 5 or so minutes of the walk, nothing was out of the ordinary, but then we got to the part that was burned in the Glass Fire, and we began to see the stark black of ash on the trees, and the change in the soil’s color, and the clearing effect that the fire had had on the land. You could see where the firefighters had been able to stop the fire, and the big swath of land where they hadn’t. It wasn’t an easy thing to see, especially after the heaviness of death that we contemplated on Good Friday.

