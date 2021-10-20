2. Pumpkin Cheesecake Snickerdoodles

Ashley Rouse began making jam out of her teeny apartment in Charlotte, North Carolina, eschewing traditional flavors for thrilling combinations and ingredients that are not often found in the breakfast spread. Her passion for jam morphed into an online business, Trade Street Jam Co., where Ashley and her team proffer a wide selection of small-batch jam that can be used for more than just slathering a wedge of toast with. This Black-owned business’s jam can be swirled into cocktails, salad dressings, BBQ sauces, marinades, pan sauces, and so much more.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 12 DAYS AGO