1. Pumpkin Peek-a-Boo Cake

Its that time of year, spooky season which means costumes, pumpkins and candy and the John Ball Zoo has an event just for this time year, its called Zoo Goes Boo. Zoo Goes Boo will take place October 15-17 and October 22-24. There will be trick-or-treating for kids and 13 treat stations where children can get candy from. There are also spooky inflatables for children to see.

