'Mooncakes and Milk Bread': Celebrating the tastes of Chinese American bakeries

CNN
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — In an age when Chinese food is no longer foreign to international audiences, with diners willing to embrace its many regional cuisines, there's one culinary area that has yet to receive much attention globally -- baking. Kristina Cho's recently published "Mooncakes and Milk Bread: Sweet & Savoury...

kcrw.com

Baking the mother of all milk breads with Kristina Cho

With cultural influences from Britain, Chinese bakeries became popular in Hong Kong, offering breads, teas, custards, and tarts melding with popular ingredients like mango and teas to create a subset of baking. Similar to other enriched doughs like challah and brioche, milk bread is set apart by the addition of tangzhong — a milk and flour roux. Bread is treated differently across China, from the soft milk bread to mo, which looks and cooks like an English muffin. Kristina Cho began her career as an architect, but turned her love of both the sweet and savory pastries into her blog Eat Cho Food, which has given rise to a new cookbook, “Mooncakes and Milk Bread.”
RECIPES
kcrw.com

Korean vegan, Golden Tortilla winner, huitlacoche, milk bread

Attorney Joanne Lee Molinaro went vegan five years ago, modernizing the traditional Korean foods of her childhood and documenting the journey on TikTok as the Korean Vegan. She shares recipes and her family’s immigrant story in her new cookbook. Burritos La Palma is the winner of this year’s Great Tortilla Tournament of Champions, and owner Albert Bañuelos has been receiving congratulations from Jerez, where his father started the tortilleria over 40 years ago. At the farmer’s market, a Mexican delicacy known as huitlacoche is making a rare appearance. Kristina Cho uses her background in architecture to bake a perfectly versatile milk bread. There’s no looking back for pastry chef Hannah Ziskin who opened the doors of House of Gluten during the pandemic, and shares what’s next for “In the Weeds.” Finally, LA Times restaurant critic Bill Addison visits Agnes in Pasadena.
PASADENA, CA
