Why You’ll Need to Dial All 10 Digits for Phone Calls on Sunday

By Dan Alexander
Seacoast Current
Seacoast Current
 9 days ago
Starting Sunday you'll need to dial all ten digits of phone number for every call. The change is to accommodate the new three-digit suicide and mental health crisis. hotline of 988 which begins on...

Portsmouth, NH
A brand new way to get local and current news for the Seacoast. No paywall. Just live and local, Seacoast Current news.

