CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

RIVER VALLEY SCHOOL BOARD DISCUSSES ONLINE PARTICIPATION DURING COMMITTEE MEETINGS

By Hometown2
wdadradio.com
 9 days ago

Prior to Tuesday night’s River Valley School Board special voting meeting, the board held discussions at the committee level on virtual participation. While the board is once again holding in-person meetings, some...

www.wdadradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
wdadradio.com

RIVER VALLEY SCHOOL BOARD MEETING ENDS AMID ARGUMENT BETWEEN CITIZENS AND BOARD MEMBERS

Tuesday night’s River Valley School Board Meeting came to an end suddenly after the citizens in attendance started an argument with some of the board members in attendance. The issues at the center of the disruption during the public comment section at the end of the meeting concerned mask mandates, the exact cost of the recent redistricting action, and the lack of communication between the community and members of the board and superintendent Phillip Martel. While board member Holly Hall was promised time to speak at the end of the meeting, that did not happen as the disruption caused board president Rick Harper to call for a motion to end the meeting.
EDUCATION
Lima News

Jennings school board meeting rescheduled

FORT JENNINGS — The Jennings school Board of Education has rescheduled its October board meeting for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, in the Fort Jennings High School library, 1 Musketeer Drive, Fort Jennings. This replaces the meeting planned for Thursday, Oct. 21.
FORT JENNINGS, OH
Sheridan Media

Mask, Vaccine Mandates Discussed at JCSD1 Board Meeting

Mask and vaccination mandates, as well as Critical Race Theory were topics of discussion at this week’s Johnson County School Board meeting. Parents Mark Jones and Jeff Carmichael both spoke against mask mandates and possible vaccine mandates, saying the board needs to protect the community’s children, citing studies they said show children have very little risk of contracting COVID-19, and that masks have negative side effects for children.
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
onworldwide.com

Woonsocket School Committee Meeting 10-27-2021

Attached please find the agenda for the upcoming Woonsocket School Committee meeting scheduled for Wednesday, October 27, 2021. Closed session will begin promptly at 5:30 p.m. Open session will begin promptly at 7:00 p.m. Please be advised that this meeting will be held in person. However, the public will also...
WOONSOCKET, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River Valley School Board#Zoom
manninglive.com

Clarendon County School District - Board Personnel Screening Committee Meeting Agenda - 10/18/2021

Presiding Mr. Toney Junious, Vice-Chair, Clarendon County School Board. The Board Personnel Screening Committee was appointed by Chair Seth Land to assist with the screening of candidates for senior level administrative positions for Clarendon County School District. Executive Session. The Committee will enter executive session to review candidates for the...
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
algonaradio.com

School Board Approves Merger Committee

–The Algona School Board approved some appointments to a committee that will assist with the merger of the Algona and Lu Verne School Districts. Superintendent Joe Carter spoke to the board about the makeup of this committee. Carter says the committee will be reaching out to the public to gather...
ALGONA, IA
Herald-Dispatch

Cabell School Board to meet Tuesday

HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, in the Central Office Board Meeting Room, 2850 5th Ave. in Huntington. At this meeting, the board will discuss and vote on personnel, financial and policy issues. One item expected to be discussed is a change in the Employee Leave Incentive Program to accommodate employees who have missed work due to quarantine.
HUNTINGTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County School Board to discuss arming employees

The School District of Lee County is discussing the possibility of training and arming school employees in cases of school shooting threats on its campuses. School board members are set to talk about the Guardian Program on Monday. The Guardian Program became a new safety precaution for schools after the...
LEE COUNTY, FL
wdadradio.com

RIVER VALLEY TO HOLD SPECIAL BOARD MEETING

The River Valley School District has scheduled a special voting meeting for Tuesday night. The board will hold a committee meeting on Tuesday at the Saltsburg STEAM Academy building, the former Saltsburg Middle-School. That will be immediately followed by the special voting meeting, with the STEAM Academy being the specific topic. The district has not published an agenda for either meeting.
INDIANA, PA
Bakersfield Californian

Public participation in question: Some local school boards end remote access to meetings

At the beginning of the pandemic, government boards quickly switched to Zoom, phones and other remote options to continue doing their business safely. This meant that the business of government was being streamed through phones, laptops and tablets directly into homes in a way that it hadn't before. It was much easier to tune in, and it was easier to offer public comment.
KERN COUNTY, CA
kmrskkok.com

School Board to Meet Tonight

The Morris School Board will meet 5:30 p.m. tonight in the Morris Area High School Media Center. On the agenda: a presentation on staff development by Amy Mumm and Seth Kelly; and a recommended motion to approve the 2021 Legislative Session policy changes as recommended by the Policy Committee.
MORRIS, MN
Ironton Tribune

Symmes Valley Board of Education will meet Thursday

The Symmes Valley Local School Board of Education will meet Thursday at 5:30 p.m.in the high school lecture hall, 14778 State Route 141, Willow Wood. The meeting will be open to the public but due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks will be required.
WILLOW WOOD, OH
newsdakota.com

Jamestown School Board Discusses Food Service Challenges

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Public School Board discussed recent food service challenges in the district. The Jamestown Public School District has received service from Cashway. In previous years, the district joined the North Dakota Education Services Cooperative (NDESC) 5 years ago. The NDESC conducts its own bidding for food services to maximize savings.
JAMESTOWN, ND
montenews.com

School Board meets with representatives of City, County to discuss idea of working together

At last week’s meeting of the Montevideo School Board, a group gathered consisting of City Council representatives, and County Commissioners, who were invited to join the meeting by Superintendent Wade McKittrick in order to discuss ideas around the three government entities working together for a more productive future. McKittrick reported to the board that he and City Manager Robert Wolfington have been meeting periodically since July to discuss what’s going on with the City and School District and how the two entities could better pool resources. “We talked about the idea of bringing some of the City Council members to our School Board meeting as well as some of the County Commissioners so that we could do nothing more, really than be able to start the engagement. To start the dialogue on how we can work better together so that hopefully we can accomplish things more efficiently, more quickly, and more effectively,” said McKittrick. “Really, the idea isn’t for this to be one and done. The idea is for this to be a starting point that we can indeed get some things on the table that we might want to work together.”
MONTEVIDEO, MN
Post-Bulletin

Police trespass man from Rochester Public Schools property during school board meeting

Police officers trespassed an individual during Tuesday's Rochester School Board meeting, barring the person from entering school district property for one year. Officers escorted the individual from the boardroom during the public comment portion of the meeting. Neither the police department nor the School District would provide the name of the individual who was cited.
ROCHESTER, MN
8newsnow.com

School board to discuss Superintendent Jara’s employment

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Clark County School District Board of Trustees is slated to possibly vote next week on Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara’s employment in their next meeting. A meeting agenda posted Friday for an Oct. 28, lists the discussion as “possible action on termination for convenience by the Board...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy