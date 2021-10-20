CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milledgeville, GA

Woman crashes car into utility pole; taken to hospital

By Billy Hobbs
Union-Recorder
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZvHrX_0cWYMTuS00

A woman who crashed her vehicle into a utility pole in Milledgeville on Tuesday afternoon was taken to the local hospital for various injuries, authorities say.

The woman, whose name was not released pending the completion of the accident investigation and report, was driving a 2020 Kia Forte, according to Milledgeville Police Maj. Linc Boyer.

The wreck happened on North Jefferson Street, just south of Lakeside Drive, about 4:30 or 4:45 p.m., Boyer said.

The wreck involved one vehicle.

Boyer said the woman was driving northbound along North Jefferson Street when she crossed over both southbound lanes of traffic before she struck the utility pole with the front end of her vehicle.

“Georgia Power Company brought out a truck and secured the split utility pole for overnight and they will return to the scene in the morning to erect a new utility pole,” Boyer said.

The woman, the lone occupant in the car, was treated at the scene by firefighters/first responders with Milledgeville Fire Rescue and personnel with Grady Emergency Medical Services. She later was taken by ambulance to the emergency department of Atrium Health Navicent Baldwin hospital in Milledgeville.

Traffic was snarled due to the wreck for close to two hours along North Jefferson Street.

Motorists were detoured along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Lakeside Drive.

Three other motorists, meanwhile, were injured in a separate two-vehicle crash that happened earlier on North Columbia Street in front of Lowe’s.

The rear-end collision happened about 5;45 p.m. Tuesday, Boyer said.

The three people injured in that wreck all had complaints, the road patrol major said.

Police have not identified those involved in the wreck pending completion of the investigation.

They were treated at the scene by firefighters/first responders with Milledgeville Fire Rescue and personnel with Grady Emergency Medical Services. They later were taken by ambulances to the emergency department of Atrium Health Navicent Baldwin hospital.

Union-Recorder

Milledgeville, GA
