Nothing goes right for Canadiens in humbling 5-0 loss to Sharks

Here we are again, folks. Another Devils season is upon us, with all of the requisite wishes and fears that come along with a team that actually has something approaching expectations. A momentous offseason, filled with mock drafts, speculation, anticipation, and big acquisitions is now at its end. The couple months of obligatory post-draft and post-free-agency prognostication are now in the rear view, culminating in this week’s 6-part season preview on all aspects of the team from the management all the way down to the configuration of the fourth line. We’ve sliced and diced this team every which way, argued about who should make the roster, speculated on the best candidates for the elusive breakout seasons, and wondered if the special teams can avoid dragging this team into the gutter. It’s all been covered in a dozen ways by a litany of writers at this point and, quite frankly, I’m just about all out of takes.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO