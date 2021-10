Days after capturing two gold medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in 2021, Japanese gymnast Hashimoto Daiki knew his competitors would soon have him in their sights. "I’m so glad I could continue the legacy and prove to the world that Japan has the top gymnast. But now it’s my turn to be chased after," Hashimoto told Olympics.com at the time. "I’d like to keep this status as the best in the world by working hard toward my ideal."

