For the Buffalo Sabres, not many could have predicted Kyle Okposo and the fourth line to be the most productive unit to begin the season, but that is the case. The trio of Cody Eakin, Zemgus Girgensons, and Okposo has impressed so far and outplayed their competition at 5v5. It is unlikely that this will sustain moving forward, and John Hayden will now be slotted into Eakin’s place as he recovers from an undisclosed injury.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO