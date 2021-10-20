Pistons rule out Cade Cunningham for opener against Bulls

Chicago Bulls legend Joakim Noah recently revealed that he thought it was a “done deal” that Chris Bosh was going to join the Bulls following the 2009-10 NBA season. Moreover, he thought Bosh would convince Dwyane Wade to join the Bulls and that LeBron James would follow. “Chicago lost in...
Zaire Wade, the son of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, has signed a contract with the Utah Jazz’s minor league affiliate. The younger Wade, 19, graduated from high school in 2020 and will sign with the Salt Lake City Stars, a team in the G-League. The move comes less than a year after the retired D-Wade became part owner of the Jazz.
The Los Angeles Lakers were upset big time by a previously winless Oklahoma City Thunder squad. Russell Westbrook was in no mood after the loss as OKC’s Darius Bazley dunked the ball in the game’s final seconds. Russ garnered his second technical of the game after jawing over the play, which led to his ejection.
The Detroit Pistons didn’t make many changes to the roster this offseason, but the point guard room does look significantly different. Is different better? How will the point guard rotation look? How does this unit stack up against the other units (wings and bigs) on the team?. Let’s dive in.
The Detroit Pistons are still waiting to see their prized rookie Cade Cunningham make his debut, but fans shouldn’t expect to see him in the next couple games or so. Cunningham would have already played by now if it’s up to him, but as Pistons head coach Dwane Casey said, he is not yet at 100 percent. In fact, there are times he is still feeling sore whenever he makes certain movements.
Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is one of the greatest basketball players ever. When it comes to his game, only one issue stands out, and it’s his turnovers. Charles Barkley pointed it out during a showing of Inside The NBA on TNT, and Hall of Famer Rick Barry agrees with him.
Everything changes over time, even the NBA. 50 years ago, basketball looked a whole lot different than it does now. There were a lot fewer threes, a lot less points, and a much slower game. Over time, players learned how to move faster and get better at hitting shots from...
It certainly feels possible that we’ve seen Ben Simmons‘ final game with the Philadelphia 76ers. While one can argue that he’d help his trade value by playing and trying to put his awful playoff performance behind him, so far he has told the team that he’s not mentally ready to play. Perhaps that changes in the coming days, though in an ideal world it seems like both sides would opt for a divorce.
Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors gave up their first game of the season in overtime to the Memphis Grizzlies last night. Despite having a game-high 36 points, Curry had zero points in the fourth quarter and overtime, going for a combined 0-6. It's the third straight game the two-time MVP didn't score in the 4th quarter. Skip Bayless explains what this shows about Curry despite a high-scoring game.
The 2021-22 NBA regular season is at our doorstep. Tuesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will get their championship rings before hosting the Brooklyn Nets, followed by the Golden State Warriors taking on the Los Angeles Lakers in the nightcap. If you're late to the team preview party and need to...
USF’s open week gave players and staff an opportunity to put the first five games of the season behind them. Coach Jeff Scott said he wants the Bulls to remember what they’ve learned over their 1-4 start, but not to harp on the issues that have plagued them as they head into the final seven regular-season games, starting with Saturday’s noon kickoff against Tulsa at Raymond James Stadium.
DETROIT -- Missing playing time is far from ideal, but sometimes it’s the best course of action. Detroit Pistons rookie guard Cade Cunningham didn’t suit up during the preseason because of an ankle injury. The Pistons wanted to take the cautious route to ensure he recovers fully. Cunningham has not...
The new-look Bulls have generated hype throughout the offseason and after a perfect preseason are finally playing real games tonight. Well, sort of. The opponent in the 2021-22 season opener is the Detroit Pistons, who were league doormats last year and should be this year too even after winning the draft lottery and selecting Cade Cunningham #1 overall.
Already ruled out for tonight’s season-opener against the Chicago Bulls, prized No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham could also miss the team’s three-game road trip, according to Detroit Pistons general manager Troy Weaver. Cunningham suffered an ankle injury in training camp that forced him to miss all of preseason, and the...
DETROIT -- Zach LaVine can still score in bunches when needed. LaVine scored 15 of his 34 points in the third quarter to spark sluggish Chicago, leading the Bulls to a 94-88 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night in the opener for both teams. Detroit's Jerami Grant was...
There is something special about the experts, about all those analysts with their spread sheets and mathematical formulas, the TV talking heads. We've got to admit it. They know the game. After all, wasn't that what they all were saying this summer: That we're not sure how the Bulls are going to score, but watch out for their dawgs and their defense.
Rip Hamilton knows what it takes to win an NBA championship. On-hand for the Pistons regular season opener, the 2003-04 champion talked with WXYZ's Jeanna Trotman about the young team, his first impressions of Cade Cunningham, and what it will take for this team to build towards a title. WATCH...
DETROIT -- One game in, it's tough to tell if this was a positive result for the Bulls, or more that they dodged a big negative. In their season opener on Wednesday, the Bulls did not have an easy time with the Detroit Pistons, trailing for most of the night.
Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham hasn’t exactly gotten off to the best start to begin his NBA career. He suffered an ankle injury in training camp that kept him sidelined for the entire preseason and it appears his status for the season opener is in serious doubt as well. Via Omari Sankofa II of The Detroit Free Press:
