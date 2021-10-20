CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pistons rule out Cade Cunningham for opener against Bulls

FOX Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive...

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
rolling out

Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire signs NBA contract

Zaire Wade, the son of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, has signed a contract with the Utah Jazz’s minor league affiliate. The younger Wade, 19, graduated from high school in 2020 and will sign with the Salt Lake City Stars, a team in the G-League. The move comes less than a year after the retired D-Wade became part owner of the Jazz.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cade Cunningham
ClutchPoints

Real reason why Cade Cunningham is still not playing for Pistons, per Dwane Casey

The Detroit Pistons are still waiting to see their prized rookie Cade Cunningham make his debut, but fans shouldn’t expect to see him in the next couple games or so. Cunningham would have already played by now if it’s up to him, but as Pistons head coach Dwane Casey said, he is not yet at 100 percent. In fact, there are times he is still feeling sore whenever he makes certain movements.
NBA
The Spun

Report: Ben Simmons Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

It certainly feels possible that we’ve seen Ben Simmons‘ final game with the Philadelphia 76ers. While one can argue that he’d help his trade value by playing and trying to put his awful playoff performance behind him, so far he has told the team that he’s not mentally ready to play. Perhaps that changes in the coming days, though in an ideal world it seems like both sides would opt for a divorce.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pistons#Advertising#Fox Sports#Fox Media Llc
FOX Sports

Skip Bayless on Steph Curry's cold late game shooting vs. the Grizzlies: He's not a great clutch shooter I UNDISPUTED

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors gave up their first game of the season in overtime to the Memphis Grizzlies last night. Despite having a game-high 36 points, Curry had zero points in the fourth quarter and overtime, going for a combined 0-6. It's the third straight game the two-time MVP didn't score in the 4th quarter. Skip Bayless explains what this shows about Curry despite a high-scoring game.
NBA
Oracle

Bulls looking to come out of open week strong against Tulsa

USF’s open week gave players and staff an opportunity to put the first five games of the season behind them. Coach Jeff Scott said he wants the Bulls to remember what they’ve learned over their 1-4 start, but not to harp on the issues that have plagued them as they head into the final seven regular-season games, starting with Saturday’s noon kickoff against Tulsa at Raymond James Stadium.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Bulls vs. Pistons game preview and LIVE OPEN THREAD

The new-look Bulls have generated hype throughout the offseason and after a perfect preseason are finally playing real games tonight. Well, sort of. The opponent in the 2021-22 season opener is the Detroit Pistons, who were league doormats last year and should be this year too even after winning the draft lottery and selecting Cade Cunningham #1 overall.
NBA
Detroit Bad Boys

Troy Weaver: Cade Cunningham could miss road trip, make debut Oct. 30 against Magic

Already ruled out for tonight’s season-opener against the Chicago Bulls, prized No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham could also miss the team’s three-game road trip, according to Detroit Pistons general manager Troy Weaver. Cunningham suffered an ankle injury in training camp that forced him to miss all of preseason, and the...
NBA
Daily Herald

LaVine scores 34 points, Bulls beat Pistons 94-88 in opener

DETROIT -- Zach LaVine can still score in bunches when needed. LaVine scored 15 of his 34 points in the third quarter to spark sluggish Chicago, leading the Bulls to a 94-88 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night in the opener for both teams. Detroit's Jerami Grant was...
NBA
chatsports.com

Bulls beat Pistons to win season-opener for first time since 2016

There is something special about the experts, about all those analysts with their spread sheets and mathematical formulas, the TV talking heads. We've got to admit it. They know the game. After all, wasn't that what they all were saying this summer: That we're not sure how the Bulls are going to score, but watch out for their dawgs and their defense.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham’s status to start season in serious doubt

Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham hasn’t exactly gotten off to the best start to begin his NBA career. He suffered an ankle injury in training camp that kept him sidelined for the entire preseason and it appears his status for the season opener is in serious doubt as well. Via Omari Sankofa II of The Detroit Free Press:
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy