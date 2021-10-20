FIRST ROUND EXIT: Corbin’s season comes to an end with 4-1 loss to Dunbar

LEXINGTON — Corbin struck first but in the end, Paul Dunbar followed with four unanswered goals during its 4-1 win in Tuesday’s first round action of the KHSAA State Boys Soccer Tournament.

The Redhounds finish the season with a 16-5 mark after capturing both the 49th District and 13th Region championships.

Jose Torres got Corbin on the scoreboard first, nine minutes into the contest after an assist by Gabe Cima.

The Bulldogs tied the match at one apiece during the 29th minute and the score remained at 1-1 heading into halftime.

Dunbar took the lead for good with a goal (Isaac Cano) during the 54th minute while Jose Avena (66th minute) added another goal to make the score, 3-1. The Bulldogs added its fourth and final goal of the game seconds later to wrap-up the three-goal win.