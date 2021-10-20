CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corbin, KY

FIRST ROUND EXIT: Corbin’s season comes to an end with 4-1 loss to Dunbar

By Les Dixon Staff Writer
The Times-Tribune
The Times-Tribune
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZODLe_0cWYFEau00

LEXINGTON — Corbin struck first but in the end, Paul Dunbar followed with four unanswered goals during its 4-1 win in Tuesday’s first round action of the KHSAA State Boys Soccer Tournament.

The Redhounds finish the season with a 16-5 mark after capturing both the 49th District and 13th Region championships.

Jose Torres got Corbin on the scoreboard first, nine minutes into the contest after an assist by Gabe Cima.

The Bulldogs tied the match at one apiece during the 29th minute and the score remained at 1-1 heading into halftime.

Dunbar took the lead for good with a goal (Isaac Cano) during the 54th minute while Jose Avena (66th minute) added another goal to make the score, 3-1. The Bulldogs added its fourth and final goal of the game seconds later to wrap-up the three-goal win.

Comments / 0

Related
The Times-Tribune

PERFECTION IN SIGHT: A win over Campbell County will allow Corbin to finish regular season with 10-0 mark

CORBIN — The Corbin Redhounds' pursuit of regular season perfection continued last week when they cruised past Wayne County with a 42-0 victory. The win improved Corbin to 9-0, and Tom Greer’s Redhounds have a shot at finishing regular season play unbeaten at 10-0 for the first time since 2008, but they’ve got to get past Campbell County first.
CORBIN, KY
The Times-Tribune

The Times-Tribune

Scranton, PA
3K+
Followers
69
Post
350K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times-Tribune

Comments / 0

Community Policy