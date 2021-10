The West Ohio Food Bank touches bases with the agencies that are on the front lines of preventing hunger in our area. Last year the annual meeting was held virtually, so the Food Bank was glad to see members of their over 80 partner agencies come together. The meeting gives them a chance to learn about grants opportunities and more about what they can expect in the coming year with food distributions. During this past year and a half, the food bank and their partner agencies have relied on each other and together have taken care of those who were in need during this pandemic.

OHIO STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO