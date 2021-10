Archery and muzzleloader seasons for bears began statewide this past Saturday. General statewide bear season runs from Nov. 20 to Nov. 23. We agree with the International Association for Bear Research and Management that “regulated hunting can be an important and beneficial tool in management of bear populations.” As a 2017 study by the association noted, regulated bear hunting helps curb growing bear populations of interactions between bears and people that drive negative perceptions about wildlife populations and conservation. Allowing the hunting of bears reduces the chances of bears approaching people, rummaging through neighborhood trash cans and lumbering onto roadways where they can cause traffic accidents.

ANIMALS ・ 10 DAYS AGO