Veronica Escobar, Josh Gottheimer, Andy Kim, and Suzanne Bonamici. If you read the headlines right now you might think Democrats can’t agree on anything — in fact, that could not be further from the truth. The real story is that congressional Democrats, from all parts of this country and from every conference in our Caucus, are almost unanimous in our support of the reconciliation bill called the Build Back Better Act and delivering the climate investments needed to meet the goals that science and public health demand.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO