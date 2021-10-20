CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union workers at Texas oil refinery reject Exxon Mobil contract

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Union workers at a Beaumont, Texas oil refinery on Tuesday rejected an Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) labor contract by a wide margin, union officials said, a move that will continue a nearly six-month-long refinery lockout.

"Exxon's take it or leave it offer is not what we're looking for," said Bryan Gross, a United Steelworkers international union representative. "If they stick with us, we'll get a deal," he said.

