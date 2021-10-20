CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Husband charged with killing wife who vanished in January

ABC News
ABC News
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0cWYCGBJ00

A Southern California man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of killing his wife nine months ago, and her family pleaded for help in finding her body.

Larry Millete, 40, was arrested at his home in the San Diego suburb of Chula Vista, a day after San Diego County prosecutors charged him with murder and illegal possession of an assault weapon, officials said at a news conference.

He could face a potential sentence of life in prison if convicted of killing Maya Millete.

“This is a surprise to me since they have no proof Maya is dead, and I believe she is still alive,” Bonita Martinez, Millete’s attorney, told KFMB-TV.

District Attorney Summer Stephan said prosecutors can file a murder charge without having a body.

“The law is so crystal clear that we cannot let someone murder someone and gain a benefit by hiding the body in a way that we cannot discover it,” she said.

Maya Millete, 40, vanished in early January, authorities said. She left her mobile phone and other valuables along with the couple's three children, authorities said.

Larry Millete told police that his wife voluntarily left the family. But investigators said he had been considered a “person of interest” in her disappearance.

Stephan said Maya Millete was in a “toxic relationship” and that her last known call before she vanished on Jan. 7 was to a divorce attorney.

Before Maya Millette disappeared, her husband opposed divorcing and hired “spellcasters" to keep her from leaving, Stephan said.

“He was asking for May to become incapacitated … so that she could stay at home, thus displaying his homicidal idealizations to harm May,” Stephan said.

Also missing were a gun owned by Millete and a black Lexus SUV that prosecutors believe he used to dispose of his wife's body, authorities said.

Authorities and family members asked for public help in trying to track down Maya Millete's remains, urging anyone to come forward who may have seen the missing car around the time she vanished.

“We're still asking the public: Please, help us bring my sister home," a sobbing Maricris Drouaillet said. “We did a promise to her 11-year-old daughter that we will bring her mom home.”

In addition to police and the District Attorney's office, the investigation also involved the FBI and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, police said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Preschooler Who Vanished After Mom’s Killing Found Dead

On Oct. 14, mom Mallery Muenzenberger, 25, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in a Milwaukee backyard. On Thursday, police confirmed that her 3-year-old son, Major Harris—who has been missing ever since his mom’s killing—has also been found dead. “My heart and my condolences are out to the family,” Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman following the heartbreaking announcement, adding that the investigation into both deaths was “ongoing and very fluid.” The suspect in Muenzenberg’s killing, 20-year-old Jaheem Clark, took his own life on Sunday as police arrived outside a home where he was staying. According to NBC News, investigators believe Muenzenberger and Clark knew each other before the killing, but no further details have been released. Muenzenberger and her son lived around 175 miles from Milwaukee, and police believe they arrived in the city days before her death.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'I need guns, I need alcohol, and I need to kill all of these people': Female student, 15, is arrested for 'making explosives and plotting a mass shooting' at her Utah high school in 2024

A 15-year-old girl in Utah has been arrested for allegedly making explosives and planning a mass shooting at her high school. The Weber High School student was charged September 30 in 2nd District Juvenile Court in Ogden, Utah, with use of a weapon of mass destruction and a first-degree felony, according to court documents obtained by KSL.com.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Los Angeles

Pastor Shot to Death at Compton Intersection

A 67-year-old associate pastor of a local Christian church was shot to death in a possible gang-related attack Sunday at an intersection in Compton, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The victim was identified by family as Reginald Moore. "He wanted to make sure we were safe...coming to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
City
Chula Vista, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRQE News 13

Man accused of beating wife to death once again released from jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A murder suspect the district attorney’s office went to great lengths to put back behind bars is now out of jail again. Jerome Gutierrez is accused of beating his wife Kristy Rivera to death. Related coverage High court orders murder suspect back into custody Man accused of killing wife released following court […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
CBS Chicago

Heather Mack, Oak Park Woman Convicted Of Helping Boyfriend Kill Her Mother, Released From Indonesian Prison

DENPASAR, Indonesia (CBS) — Heather Mack, an Oak Park woman convicted of helping her boyfriend kill her mother, has been released from a prison in Indonesia. She is set to be deported back to the U.S. on Friday. Mack and her boyfriend were convicted in 2015 of killing Sheila von Wiese Mack. Mack was sentenced to 10 years, as judges ruled she deserved leniency because she had recently given birth at the time, and her baby daughter, Stella, needed her mother. Her boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer, was sentenced to 18 years, also receiving leniency from the judges – who said he showed remorse for...
OAK PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Murder#Prison#Assault Weapon#Kfmb Tv#Lexus
eastidahonews.com

Man charged after allegedly killing estranged wife and her boyfriend

POCATELLO — A Pocatello man is charged after allegedly shooting and killing his estranged wife and her new boyfriend. Jesse Patrick Leigh, 39, was charged Monday with two counts of voluntary manslaughter and a use of a deadly weapon enhancement after being arrested Saturday morning. Pocatello Police Department officers found the bodies of 41-year-old Jennifer D. Leigh and 21-year-old Timothy D. Hunt inside Jesse Leigh’s home off Philbin Road.
POCATELLO, ID
New York Post

Husband admits killing missing New Hampshire wife inside bus: cops

The husband of a missing New Hampshire woman confessed to killing his wife inside a small bus converted into a living space, state police said. Joseph Ferlazzo, 41, told investigators Tuesday he killed Emily Ferlazzo, 22, of Northfield, New Hampshire, early Saturday inside the bus they had lived in and used to travel to Bolton late last week, Vermont State Police said in a statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

3 Found Dead In Balboa Island Home; Illegal Drugs Suspected

NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) – Illegal drugs are suspected in the deaths of two women and a man whose bodies were found at a home on Balboa Island Monday morning. A second man was found injured, but survived. The victims were discovered by authorities after firefighters and paramedics were called to a medical emergency at the home, located in the 100 block of Diamond Avenue, at 8:24 a.m., a Metro Net Fire dispatcher told CBSLA. The three were found dead in the back unit of the home, Newport Beach police told CBSLA. The fourth victim, a man, was also taken to Hoag Hospital...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
hawaiinewsnow.com

Husband of former Hawaii woman missing since January charged with her murder

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The husband of a former Hawaii woman reported missing in California early this year has been charged with her murder. Chula Vista police alongside prosecutors announced Larry Millete’s arrest Tuesday. Prosecutors say he was responsible for killing May “Maya” Millete, a mother of three who was last...
HAWAII STATE
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Men Sentenced To Life In Randallstown Man’s Murder

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Two Baltimore men received life sentences Tuesday for the 2019 murder of a Baltimore County man killed during a robbery gone wrong. Cory Fennell, 24, was sentenced to life imprisonment, plus 20 additional years, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office, while Markus Haggins was sentenced to life. In June, both men were convicted of first-degree murder and other charges linked to the shooting death of Derrick Towe-Williams. The charges stem from a shooting that unfolded Aug. 4, 2019, near Southall and Grierson roads in Randallstown. Officers answering a call about shots fired in the area found Towe-Williams lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. He later died of his injuries. Through surveillance footage, investigators identified a vehicle involved in the shooting, which led them to Fennell and Haggins. Police determined that Fennell shot Towe-Williams during a robbery attempt, while Haggins acted as the getaway driver. Both were arrested two days later. In a statement, Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Schellenberger thanked police and prosecutors “for the excellent job all of them did to hold two individuals responsible for their brutal act of violence.”
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Tri-City Herald

Husband confesses to killing 22-year-old wife during Vermont trip, police say

A 22-year-old New Hampshire woman who was reported missing since Monday was found dead inside a small bus the following day, Vermont police said. Her 41-year-old husband, Joseph Ferlazzo, confessed to killing Emily Ferlazzo early Saturday inside a bus they had converted into a living space to travel to Bolton last week, according to Vermont State Police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC News

ABC News

433K+
Followers
110K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy