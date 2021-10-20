Habitat for Humanity seeks volunteers to assist Ida victims in home restoration

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — New Orleans Habitat for Humanity is asking for volunteers to help homeowners still struggling to gut, repair, or rebuild their houses after Hurricane Ida.

The non-profit has put together a relief effort connecting volunteers with the most pressing needs. The goal is to help anyone who needs it.

Volunteers do not need any construction or house gutting experience.

