There is an urgent message from the CDC, if you’re pregnant, no matter six weeks or six months, get your COVID vaccination. Pregnancy is one of the highest risk conditions you can have when it comes to contracting the severe form of COVID. In fact, pregnant patients are three times more likely to end up in the intensive care, three times more likely to need a machine to breathe and they’re twice as likely to die.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO