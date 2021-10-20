Albright-Knox exhibit highlights technology and identity through art

The third annual First Nations Contemporary Art exhibit, which explores the experience of Native American individuals throughout the Midwest, is slated to be held at the Brady and Jeanne Foust Gallery at the Pablo Center and virtually at pablocenter.org from Friday, Oct. 29 through Sunday, Dec. 12. This year’s theme is Exploring the Native American Experience through the artwork of Christopher Sweet. Sweet, an artist who is part of the Ho-Chunk Nation in Wisconsin and a descendant of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe in Minnesota, will be featured at the Meet the Artist reception on Friday, Nov. 12 from 5-8pm in the Foust Gallery at the Pablo Center. After high school, Sweet studied at the Institute of American Indian Arts in Sante Fe, New Mexico. Sweet’s works includes abstract, realism, and large-scale murals. The collection in this year’s exhibit includes 10 pieces from 2016 to 2021. “They represent the growth that I have had both personally and professionally,” Sweet wrote in his artist’s statement. “Some of the pieces are more experimental and abstract, whereas other works are more symbolic in nature and capture the spirit of how I envisioned that my ancestors lived.”

VISUAL ART ・ 14 DAYS AGO