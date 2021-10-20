CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albright-Knox exhibit highlights technology and identity through art

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a room with hot pink walls. It’s secluded from the noise of the crowd, naked except for a black gaming chair, a pedestal fixed with primary colored buttons and a TV screen exploding in kaleidoscope-esque designs. You sit in the chair, the TV looming above you, pink fluorescent...

Volume One

Explore the Native American Experience Through This Pablo Center Art Exhibit

The third annual First Nations Contemporary Art exhibit, which explores the experience of Native American individuals throughout the Midwest, is slated to be held at the Brady and Jeanne Foust Gallery at the Pablo Center and virtually at pablocenter.org from Friday, Oct. 29 through Sunday, Dec. 12. This year’s theme is Exploring the Native American Experience through the artwork of Christopher Sweet. Sweet, an artist who is part of the Ho-Chunk Nation in Wisconsin and a descendant of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe in Minnesota, will be featured at the Meet the Artist reception on Friday, Nov. 12 from 5-8pm in the Foust Gallery at the Pablo Center. After high school, Sweet studied at the Institute of American Indian Arts in Sante Fe, New Mexico. Sweet’s works includes abstract, realism, and large-scale murals. The collection in this year’s exhibit includes 10 pieces from 2016 to 2021. “They represent the growth that I have had both personally and professionally,” Sweet wrote in his artist’s statement. “Some of the pieces are more experimental and abstract, whereas other works are more symbolic in nature and capture the spirit of how I envisioned that my ancestors lived.”
newbernnow.com

Art Exhibit by Ni Zhang

Craven Arts Council & Gallery is proud to present the work of Ni Zhang in the Director’s Gallery at Bank of the Arts for the month of November. Ni is a portrait artist who is influenced by Chinese GongBi drawing, impressionism and expressionism. Craven Arts Council & Gallery will host an opening reception during the downtown New Bern ArtWalk, November 12th from 5:00 – 8:00 pm.
Ryan
The Daily Collegian

Photography exhibit explores anxious array of technology

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Large photographs in a rich color palette evoking classic 17th century Dutch still-life paintings offer an exploration into modern-day obsessions with technological gadgets in “Tech Vanitas,” on display in The Gallery at Penn College Oct. 21 through Nov. 23. The solo exhibition of Jeanette May’s beautifully designed...
Rutland Herald

Brattleboro Museum & Art Center: Six new exhibits

Six new exhibits will open at the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center Saturday, Oct. 23, including solo exhibitions by Natalie Frank, William Ransom, B. Lynch and Michael Abrams and group shows featuring work by members of the Guild of Vermont Furniture Makers and the Vermont Glass Guild. An opening reception,...
thelewisflyer.com

Art exhibition by Chicago Society of Artists displayed in gallery

From Oct. 1-22, the Chicago Society of Artists are displaying a variety of pieces in the Wadsworth Family Gallery as an art exhibit titled, “As We See It.” To go along with the art exhibit itself, there will be a gallery talk and reception to follow on Thursday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.
wsc.edu

'Artists Unanchored' Exhibit Explores Human Purpose through Art

The exhibit, which is free and open to the public, opens at 6 p.m. Nov. 11. An artist talk precedes the opening at 5:15 p.m. in Gardner Auditorium. The exhibit runs through Jan. 13, 2022. A collaborative art show by Artists Unanchored opens Thursday, Nov. 11, in the Nordstrand Visual...
Suffolk News-Herald

Finding healing through art

The Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts has a new exhibition about healing through art. Through Oct. 23, SOLACE: Healing Through the Arts will be on display in the BB&T and Norfolk Foundation Galleries. These pieces of art are in numerous mediums that show what healing looks like for the artists who created them.
shepherdexpress.com

MOWA Exhibit Highlights Wisconsin’s Influence on Studio Glass Art

It’s refreshing to learn that Wisconsin, perhaps best known for beer and cheese curds, has other, more refined victories about which it can boast. One of the least known, but surely the most striking of these Badger State achievements is its role and helping birth the studio glass art movement, examples of which will be on display starting Oct. 23 at the Museum of Wisconsin Art in West Bend.
Hyperallergic

New Exhibitions at the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey Highlight Work by Indigenous Artists

At the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey (VACNJ), The First Water Is the Body, a new exhibition, takes its title from a poem by Natalie Diaz and features multidisciplinary work by 16 Indigenous artists and makers from throughout North America. The art on view, which includes photography, video, sculpture, ceramics, basketry, beadwork, and textiles, is intended as a visual complement to Diaz’s text, accepting the body as the human form of water and that the fate of water is the fate of all people. The exhibition’s curator, Maria Hupfield, an artist, educator, and member of the Anishinaabek Nation from Wasauksing First Nation, Ontario, Canada, notes: “These artists work to produce seismic shifts in cultural perspectives that point to reciprocity, critical accountability and awaken solidarity with place, lands, and waters.”
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

New exhibit opens at the Philbrook Museum of Art

TULSA, Okla. — A new exhibit has opened at the Philbrook Museum of Art. The Transcendental Painting Group features the work of 11 different artists who gathered in the late 1930′s to create abstract pieces of art. The artists said they wanted to create new concepts of space, color, light...
Daily Mississippian

Staple Oxford art exhibition returns

Painters, photographers and textile artists occupied the rooms of the Oxford Motel on Saturday night. Oxford’s annual art show “One Night Stand,” organized by Erin Austen Abbott, returned after last year’s cancellation due to COVID-19. This year’s show highlighted nine artists from across the United States. Each artist took over...
suffieldacademy.org

Practice in Process - Fine Art Faculty Exhibition

The Art Department faculty will be displaying pieces they've created for the Fine Art Faculty Exhibition, entitled Practice in Process, which will be featured in the Tremaine Art Center until November 20. There will be a closing reception for the exhibit on November 18 for faculty and students. The gallery is open during the academic day and all are welcome to visit at any point to see the show.
wesb.com

Pitt-Brad to hold Art Exhibition

The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford will host an online exhibition featuring waterways of Western New York and beyond from Nov. 1 through Dec. 10 at upb.pitt.edu/TheArts. The exhibit by Cuban-born artist Alberto Rey includes a series of large paintings, water samples and related data, historical information, ecological research, large maps, videos and process work samples.
heraldstandard.com

University to present student art exhibit

The Waynesburg University Department of Fine Arts will host an art exhibit featuring senior art major Liliane Portman from Monday, Oct. 18, through Friday, Nov. 12. The opening reception will be Monday, Oct. 18, in the Benedum Fine Arts Gallery from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free, and the public is invited to attend.
Leader-Telegram

Art exhibit focuses on civil liberties

MENOMONIE — UW-Stout’s Gallery 209 will remain home to the “And Justice for All: Civil Liberties Art Exhibition” through Friday. The exhibit features student artwork that focuses on what justice means in America. The goal is to encourage viewers to be aware of their own biases. “Although we’ve made so...
Journal Record

On the Town: Exhibit explores video games as art

Oklahoma Contemporary has a fun new exhibit for those who want to explore the intersection of art and video games, those who play video games and those who are interested in the history of gaming or in pop culture itself. Basically, it’s a neat exhibit for all of us. “Open...
