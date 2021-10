Banijay has struck a deal with renowned French musician Renaud Capuçon to nurture emerging classical music talent for the local and global stage. Banijay, already a well-known content producer and developer, will extend its remit and work with Capuçon and provide the tools and support needed by new artists to forge a successful career in classical music. A French violinist, Capuçon is acclaimed on the classical music scene as a major soloist, recitalist and chamber musician. He will front the initiative and will make available his first-hand experience and established network towards furthering it. The initiative will deliver coaching, advice...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO