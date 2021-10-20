CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

SA plans on holding Fall Fest, will use leftover funds for ‘big’ Spring Fest

ubspectrum.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Student Association is planning to hold Fall Fest this semester, but the event will likely be smaller due to COVID-19 restrictions, room reservation issues and vendor capacity problems, according to members of the SA e-board. In a sit-down interview with The Spectrum, the e-board acknowledged the possibility that...

www.ubspectrum.com

Comments / 0

Related
Post-Journal

Walk For Life, Fall Vendor Fest Set For Saturday

Options Care Center will be hosting its annual Walk For Life this Saturday, with a new harvest-themed attraction — a Fall Festival. Starting at 10 a.m., the Fall Festival hosted at Real Life Church on Second Street in Jamestown will offer various vendors for visitors. The festival will be open to the public until 3 p.m. Walk registration will open at 10:30 a.m. and the walk will take place at 11 a.m.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Onward State

State College Assembly To Hold Annual Fall Fest October 17

The State College Assembly of God will host its annual Fall Fest from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m on Sunday, October 17, at 2201 University Drive. The afternoon features a Trunk-or-Treat event where attendees can collect candy from friends and neighbors. Hayrides, mazes, giant slides, and horse rides are just a few of the attractions at the festival. Food vendors will also be on-site.
kusi.com

Belmont Park’s Fall Fest is in full swing

Fall Fest is back at Belmont Park. They have special seasonal events, fall treats, live music and a pumpkin patch (open daily) as well as the return of Go Karts. Fall Fest runs until November 14. Friday nights at Belmont Parks Fall Nights, they will have live acoustic music and local craft beer on tap from 5pm-8pm. Every Sunday at 5pm, they are offering free trick or treating in the park. Costumes are highly encouraged for people of all ages. On October 30th , is a Trunk of Treat event at 5pm. It’s also Kids Free October so Belmont Park is offering specials on tickets: For the month of October, buy 1 Adult Belmont Park Combo Wristband and get 1 Belmont Park Jr. Combo Wristband free! The free Jr. Combo Wristband only applies to kids 14 and under. Plus, with a purchase of any Park Pass, you can add on the “Jack O’ Pass” that allows unlimited access to the pumpkin patch, one mini pumpkin, and one session of pumpkin decorating.
LIFESTYLE
Yale Daily News

Students flock to Old Campus for annual Fall Fest

With pumpkins, warm cider and a tractor parked on Old Campus, Yale Hospitality hosted its annual Fall Fest this past Saturday for the first time in two years. Yale students gathered and took the opportunity to celebrate both the transition into fall and the upcoming arrival of Fall Break. Students were able to meet new peers and enjoy the upbeat atmosphere of DJ music, along with food and multiple carnival games. Every residential college had its own booth, where members of Yale Hospitality cooked unique foods. Davenport College’s booth, labeled “The Stock Pot,” served a roasted pumpkin butternut squash bisque with crostini. Trumbull College distributed hot cider and chai tea from giant cauldrons. And Grace Hopper College offered warm cinnamon mini-donuts.
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Offerman
Person
John Mulaney
Person
Bob Ross
Person
Pop Smoke
Watauga Democrat

Farmers Market to host Fall Fest Oct. 26

BOONE — The King Street Market is will host Fall Fest Tuesday, Oct. 26. Fall is finally here and at the market, this looks like lots of new seasonal produce, crisp air and celebrating Halloween. Fall Fest Activities include, a themed photo booth, locally-grown pumpkin painting, games like pumpkin ring...
BOONE, NC
wesleyan.edu

Fall Harvest Celebrated with Middletown Community at Pumpkin Fest

During Long Lane Farm’s annual Pumpkin Festival, members of the Wesleyan and Middletown communities learned about local organic farming and food politics while enjoying free veggie burgers, hot cider, vendors, live music, and various crafts, including pumpkin painting. The organic, student-run farm has celebrated its fall harvest at the festival...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
lafayette.edu

Fall Fest: Pumpkins, Llamas, and Bull Rides

Lafayette Activities Forum hosted its annual Fall Fest on the Quad, which featured pumpkin painting, a petting zoo, food, and music Twitter. Photography by Adam Atkinson and Kwasi Obeng-Dankwa ’23. Related Stories. Event Focuses on Helping Students Thrive. Spring Music Festival on the Quad. Leave a Reply. Your email address...
EASTON, PA
kpq.com

Cashmere Church to Host Fall Fest for Halloween

One of the Cashmere based churches, Christ Center, is hosting a Fall Fest on Halloween at its new location at 5800 Kimber Road. The Fall Fest will include a typical trunk-or-treat set up as well as other activities such as pumpkin painting and hay rides. The event came to fruition...
CASHMERE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sa#The Student Association#The Spectrum#Spring Fest#The Sa General Ledger#The E Board
WJFW-TV

Hanson's Garden Village hosts Fall Fest

Rhinelander - Hanson's Garden Village has been widely recognized as a great place for citizens in the Northwoods to get all types of plants. However, Hanson's also hosts an annual event each year, called their Fall Fest, where families and friends come together to enjoy the last bit of the harvest season.
RHINELANDER, WI
Wesleyan Argus

Pumpkin Fest Celebrates Fall at Long Lane Farm

Long Lane Farm hosted the 17th annual Pumpkin Fest on Saturday, Oct. 16, after last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions. Pumpkin Fest—open to University students, faculty, and staff and Middletown residents—celebrates the fall harvesting season and the University and Middletown communities. “I think that October feels like...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
cbs19news

Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Central Blue Ridge to hold fall fest

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Central Blue Ridge is a program that provides one-on-one mentoring relationships to empower local youth. It's holding its first-ever Fall Festival this month, which is available for the whole community to enjoy. The organization hopes children, or the...
BLUE RIDGE, VA
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com

West Boylston Fall Fest – Saturday 10/23!

A wonderful family event to celebrate all things fall and Halloween!. TWO LIVE BANDS: The very popular local bands, “Hit the Bus” and “Office Party” will be on the bandstand performing LIVE!. FOOD TRUCKS: Coffee Cabin, Captain Ron’s, Potato Potato and a BBQ truck. TRICK-OR-TREATING: We are inviting the kids...
WEST BOYLSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
mcccagora.com

Student Government to host Fall Fest

As the leaves change colors, students and staff have the opportunity to celebrate the season at Fall Fest. MCCC Student Government is hosting the event on October 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the cafeteria. The event will consist of free donuts and cider, a fall-themed photo booth,...
The Eagle-Tribune

Harvest Fest a fun, family, fall affair

DERRY — It was a harvest of candy for many children at the annual Harvest Fest on Saturday at Griffin Park. Hundreds of children and their families converged on the park for the annual event, which included food trucks, pumpkin carving and much more. Also included was a trick-or-treat event...
FESTIVAL
Odessa American

Westover Baptist Fall Fest

Westover Baptist Church hosted a community outreach fall festival Saturday afternoon in West Odessa. The fall festival included children’s activities, live music and free food and was held as an outreach to their local community. 1 of 5.
WEST ODESSA, TX
WMI Central

Snowflake Fall Harvest Fest

SNOWFLAKE — This year was Snowflake's 21st annual Harvest Fest at Pioneer Park. Snowflake/Taylor Chamber of Commerce office assistant Richelle Andersen said the Oct. 9 event attracted more visitors and vendors than last year. Nearly 35 arts and crafts booths and food vendors were on hand, along with entertainment and activities for kids in the game zone. Horse drawn wagon rides to the Willis family farm pumpkin patch and corn maze brought smiles to the young and old.
SNOWFLAKE, AZ
pilot.com

Fall Fest at Kalawi Farm

Kalawi Farm in Eagle Springs is sponsoring its annual Fall Fest through Oct. 31. Activities include a hay ride, corn maze, jump pillows, slides, a mini maze, playground and pumpkin patch. The farm is located on N.C. 211 in Eagle Springs. Photos by Pilot staff photographer Ted Fitzgerald. Welcome to...
EAGLE SPRINGS, NC
Titusville Herald

YWCA brings community together with annual Fall Fest

With no football game this Friday, the YWCA is giving families a fun and free way to spend their night. Every year around Halloween, the Titusville YWCA invites the community to come together at their free event to share costumes, laughs, smiles and candy. The event not only gives the...
TITUSVILLE, PA
YourErie

Fall Fest concludes at Gridley Park

The Fall festivities were in full swing at the annual Downtown Fall Fest at Gridley Park on October 24th. The festival began at 11 a.m. with some live music, food trucks, and 30 vendors. Some of the live music came from Skylar Otto, Smith Music, Mambo, and Matty and the Pickles. The vendors at this […]
FESTIVAL
longislandadvance.net

Fall Fest Family Fun Day this weekend!

The Angel’s of Long Island will be hosting a fall festival family fun-day with all the proceeds going to support the non-profit. The event will be held this weekend on Oct. 24 from noon to 4 p.m. with free admission for all at the Hagerman Fire Department in East Patchogue. There will be vendors, food, music and games as well as a food drive raffle and safe trick or treating. So bring your own bucket! For more information call 631-294-1322.
EAST PATCHOGUE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy