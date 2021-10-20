SA plans on holding Fall Fest, will use leftover funds for ‘big’ Spring Fest

Fall Fest is back at Belmont Park. They have special seasonal events, fall treats, live music and a pumpkin patch (open daily) as well as the return of Go Karts. Fall Fest runs until November 14. Friday nights at Belmont Parks Fall Nights, they will have live acoustic music and local craft beer on tap from 5pm-8pm. Every Sunday at 5pm, they are offering free trick or treating in the park. Costumes are highly encouraged for people of all ages. On October 30th , is a Trunk of Treat event at 5pm. It’s also Kids Free October so Belmont Park is offering specials on tickets: For the month of October, buy 1 Adult Belmont Park Combo Wristband and get 1 Belmont Park Jr. Combo Wristband free! The free Jr. Combo Wristband only applies to kids 14 and under. Plus, with a purchase of any Park Pass, you can add on the “Jack O’ Pass” that allows unlimited access to the pumpkin patch, one mini pumpkin, and one session of pumpkin decorating.

LIFESTYLE ・ 14 DAYS AGO