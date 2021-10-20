CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

On-campus crime drops in 2020

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn-campus crime fell in 2020, but liquor and drug violations remained the leading causes of referral, according to the 2020 Annual Security and Fire Safety Report released by University Police at the end of September. UPD reported 281 liquor violations and 128 drug violations in 2020, down from 409...

Times Reporter

Crime report

• A man said another man attacked him with a piece of lumber early Sunday on Barnhill Road in Goshen Township. A deputy reported that he found the victim on his back porch with a deep cut on his forehead that was bleeding heavily. Arrest warrants were to be issued for the perpetrator and woman who also attacked the victim. Law enforcement was called at 3:39 a.m.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
yourvalley.net

Crimes in 2020 reported at 4 Mesa university, college campuses

There were a total of 21 crimes reported at Chandler-Gilbert Community College’s Williams campus and three university campuses in Mesa, according to a federally mandated campus-security report …. To Our Valued Readers – Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to subscribe....
MESA, AZ
ithaca.edu

Responsible Off-Campus Living

We are officially halfway through the semester and I am proud of our students, staff and faculty’s hard work in keeping Ithaca College’s COVID-19 numbers low. It is encouraging to know that our procedures and processes have been successful in protecting our IC community from COVID-19. As a community it is important that we remember to protect our larger Ithaca Community as well. As you interact with wonderful Ithaca restaurants, waterfalls and routine trips to the grocery store, Tompkins County Health Department is recommending you wear a face-covering regardless of vaccination status.  
ITHACA, NY
Santa Monica Daily Press

Crime Watch

On Sept. 27, at approximately 2 p.m. Police dispatch broadcasted a disturbance at a business radio call near the 1400 block of the 3rd St. Promenade. The comments of the call stated a female subject in her 20’s, covered in a yellow blanket, was sitting in the restaurant refusing to leave. Additionally, the reporting party stated the subject was screaming and yelling at customers. Upon arrival, officers noticed the subject, later identified as Shanae Russell, sitting at a table yelling at assisting officers who were already on scene. She had been the subject of additional calls earlier in the day for similar behavior. Russell was transported to SMPD jail and booked for trespassing. While at the jail, Russell qualified and agreed to participate in the ALTERNATIVES TO INCARCERATION program. She was eventually issued a citation pending her completion of the program.
SANTA MONICA, CA
country1025.com

Crime Scene

What’s the closest you’ve ever been to an active crime scene?. I’m Jeff Kurkjian. I’ve hosted morning radio since I was in college at Syracuse University, a stop in beautiful Cleveland, Ohio to now, Las Vegas, Nevada. In radio, we are given the opportunity to talk to some incredible people however, we are held to a time crunch that always made it difficult to really get […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBAY Green Bay

Man shot by Kyle Rittenhouse files federal lawsuit against police

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A man who was shot in the arm by Kyle Rittenhouse during a protest against police brutality in Wisconsin has filed a federal lawsuit alleging police did nothing to prevent the violence. Rittenhouse shot Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber and Gaige Grosskreutz during the protest in Kenosha...
MADISON, WI
Public Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: Daycare owner was ‘intoxicated’ while caring for kids; arrested for unruly behavior

WORCESTER, Mass. — The owner of a state-licensed day care in Worcester was drinking on the job, according to a police report obtained by 25 Investigates. Maria De Almeida, who runs the Collins Street home day care, reportedly had “alcohol emanating from her breath” when police arrived at her house earlier this month for a call about a dispute between neighbors.
WORCESTER, MA
fox5atlanta.com

Athens-Clarke County police investigating string of crimes near UGA campus

ATHENS, Ga. - Athens-Clarke County police are investigating six armed robberies and attempted armed robberies that occurred within 24 hours over the weekend. Lt. Shaun Barnett said there are enough similarities among the crimes to believe they are all related. The crimes happened at. 300 block of Pope Street. Second...
ATHENS, GA
13 WHAM

Ammonia leak on RIT campus

Henrietta, N.Y. — Firefighters and a HazMat crew were called to the RIT campus Friday morning for an ammonia leak that occurred on the south side of campus overnight. On Twitter, the university tweeted: "Henrietta Fire Dept. & Monroe County Hazmat officials are investigating an ammonia leak that occurred overnight at the Gene Polisseni Center. We are asking the RIT Community to avoid the area around the center. Andrews Drive is currently closed from Reynolds Drive to Wiltsie Drive including U lot. We will provide updates as needed."
HENRIETTA, NY
CBS Chicago

Northwestern University Warns Of Multiple Reports Of People Being Drugged At Off-Campus Parties

CHICAGO (CBS) — Northwestern University is warning students about multiple reports of people claiming they were drugged without their consent at recent off-campus parties, just weeks after the school suspended all social events for fraternities over the same problem. In a campus alert on Friday, the university said it had received multiple aggravated assault reports from people who said they were drugged without their consent while attending gatherings at off-campus locations in Evanston. At least one of the gatherings apparently was organized by Northwestern students. “If you have any information regarding these reports or other incidents, please promptly contact the Northwestern University...
EVANSTON, IL
The Trussville Tribune

Bullying in Alabama: The key to prevention despite how a school ‘labels’ a case

By Erica Thomas, Managing Editor 1819 News As National Bullying Awareness Month winds down, school officials across the state of Alabama will continue to face reports of bullying inside and outside of the classroom. Parents and students have voiced concerns about the way potential bullying cases have been handled in the past. But state education […]
ALABAMA STATE
sbstatesman.com

Campus Crime Watch 10/13 – 10/19

All reports are taken directly from the University Police Department and cannot be independently verified by The Statesman. On Wednesday, Oct. 13, an individual reported missing money from a locked cabinet in the Health Sciences Building. The incident occurred on Wednesday, Sept. 22. On Thursday, Oct. 14, a domestic incident...
STONY BROOK, NY
washtenawvoice.com

Campus Crime Log: 10/8/2021 – 10/22/2021

Oct. 8 – Three young men entered campus on an AATA bus and when walking through Lot 1entered an unlocked vehicle stealing a wallet with cash up to $100 dollars as well as credit cards. Public safety has identified all three subjects using video evidence from the bus as well as campus cameras. This case is being referred to the prosecutors office for review.
PUBLIC SAFETY

