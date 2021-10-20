On-campus crime drops in 2020

On Sept. 27, at approximately 2 p.m. Police dispatch broadcasted a disturbance at a business radio call near the 1400 block of the 3rd St. Promenade. The comments of the call stated a female subject in her 20’s, covered in a yellow blanket, was sitting in the restaurant refusing to leave. Additionally, the reporting party stated the subject was screaming and yelling at customers. Upon arrival, officers noticed the subject, later identified as Shanae Russell, sitting at a table yelling at assisting officers who were already on scene. She had been the subject of additional calls earlier in the day for similar behavior. Russell was transported to SMPD jail and booked for trespassing. While at the jail, Russell qualified and agreed to participate in the ALTERNATIVES TO INCARCERATION program. She was eventually issued a citation pending her completion of the program.

