NHL

Sabres rally to beat Canucks, improve to 3-0

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 9 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Skinner and Tage Thompson scored 23 seconds apart in the third period as the Buffalo Sabres...

localnews8.com

Buffalo News

Live coverage: Vancouver Canucks vs. Buffalo Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres take on the Vancouver Canucks at 7 p.m. in KeyBank Center. Get caught up for the game with Lance Lysowski's game day notes. To see all of The News' Sabres coverage, visit buffalonews.com/sports/sabres/. Follow the action on the ice through reports from our team and select media...
NHL
buffstaterecord.com

Sabres Defeat Vancouver Canucks to Remain Undefeated

The Sabres won 5-2 against the Vancouver Canucks to move up to 3-0 and keep the undefeated streak going. The Canucks outplayed the sabres early, outshooting them 5-0 in the first six minutes of the game. Finally, Bo Horvat scores on a pass from Tanner Pearson to put the Canucks...
NHL
Idaho8.com

Greiss makes 40 saves as Red Wings beat Canucks 3-1

DETROIT (AP) — Thomas Greiss made 40 saves to assure the lead the Detroit Red Wings took early in the second period stood up in a 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks. Greiss, from Fussen, Germany, was acrobatic in goal and displayed a knack of coming up big with nearly every good chance the Canucks had to score. He received plenty of vocal support from the fans. However, he also received a bit of good fortune when he needed it. Canucks left wing Justin Dowling hit the far post with a backhander with 7:26 remaining in the game. And, with only 2:31 to play, a re-directed slap shot goal was disallowed because of an interference call in front of Greiss.
NHL
FOX Sports

Sabres host the Canucks after shootout victory

Vancouver Canucks (1-1-1, third in the Pacific) vs. Buffalo Sabres (2-0-0, second in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks visit Buffalo after the Sabres defeated Arizona 2-1 in a shootout. Buffalo went 15-34-7 overall with an 8-16-4 record at home during the 2020-21 season. Goalies for the Sabres did...
NHL
buffstaterecord.com

Sabres beat the Arizona Coyotes 2-1 and move to 2-0 on the season

Sabres win 2-1 in the Shootout against the Arizona Coyotes and they move to 2-0 on the season. Even though the score was only 2-1 and had to go into a shootout, the game was much more in favor of the Sabres than just the score shows. Sabres led in shots 33-21 and 5-on-5 chances at 23-11.
NHL
Sports Radio 1360 AM

The 10 Greatest Tweets About The Sabres 3-0 Start

The Bills are at the top of the league in the NFL and the Sabres are 3-0 for the first time in a long time. Who would've thought that would happen this year?. People made jokes when the Sabres went out and won their first game...then they won another...and now another! They're 3-0 for the first time since 2008 and only the 5th time it's happened in franchise history. Things are a lot different in the world since the last time that happened.
NHL
chatsports.com

Gamethread #4: Canucks vs Sabres

Good afternoon! The Canucks are a team that should be a little above average if you read all the hype around this lineup. Pull out the stats that show “expected anything” and some would show you how this team can win the Stanley Cup!. And then we are shown reality....
NHL
Yardbarker

Horvat Says Loss to Sabres Was Unacceptable for Canucks

The start to the 2021-22 season has been a bit of a mixed bag for the Vancouver Canucks. On the positive side, the franchise managed to sign their two big restricted free agents before the season kicked off, meaning that they were able to put the best team possible on the ice from day one.
NHL
diebytheblade.com

The Battle of the 1970 Expansion Teams: Sabres Host Canucks

Record: 1-1-1 Last game: 3-1 loss vs. Red Wings. Happy start to the season for us. Getting the win against the Yotes wasn’t the most surprising thing in the world, but the Habs, too? Wooooo 2 and oh baby. What a start, let’s see if the Sabres can keep that vampire blood in Kyle & Zemgus and get the home fans at KeyBank three straight to start the season. The Canucks have had three games where they let the team come back (Flyers), never had the lead (Red Wings) and clawed back to life to get a point (Oilers). Maybe a blowout loss is what they’re missing come Tuesday?
NHL
buffalonynews.net

Canucks attempt to foil Sabres in Buffalo

No Jack Eichel, no problem. With their star center's future in limbo because of a herniated disk in his neck and a likely trade, the Buffalo Sabres enter Tuesday night's game with the visiting Vancouver Canucks with a surprising share of first place in the Atlantic Division thanks to opening theseason with consecutive wins for the second time in three seasons.
NHL
NHL

Inside the numbers behind the Sabres' 3-0-0 start

One statistic stands above all others when it comes to the Sabres so far this season: 3-0-0. Buffalo has won its first three games for the fifth time in franchise history and the first time since 2008-09. The team is executing the aggressive, up-tempo playing style that coach Don Granato described throughout training camp.
NHL
NBC Sports

Panthers, Sabres, Wild, Oilers off to 3-0 starts: Who is for real?

We are now one week into the 2021-22 NHL season and a couple of teams are already off to impressive 3-0 starts, including the Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild, Edmonton Oilers, and, quite shockingly, the Buffalo Sabres. Let’s take a quick look at each start and see which one is a...
NHL
NHL

'Annoying' Sabres improve to 2-0-0 with shootout win over Coyotes

Cody Eakin offered up a new adjective to describe the 2-0-0 Buffalo Sabres after their shootout win over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday. Several descriptors have been thrown around since the team convened for training camp three weeks ago. Some players have used "relentless" to describe their preferred style under coach Don Granato. Veteran goalie Craig Anderson described the team as being young and naïve in its tireless approach.
NHL
buffalohockeybeat.com

Sabres win again, improve to 3-0: ‘We want to prove all the doubters wrong’

BUFFALO – Maybe, just maybe this is the start of something special. With Tuesday’s thrilling 5-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks, the Sabres improved to 3-0 for the first time in 13 years. That they’ve done it with a roster devoid of stars doesn’t mean it’s a fluke. Right now,...
NHL
bardown.com

The Sabres playoff odds improve from extremely low to just really, really low after 3-0 start

The Buffalo Sabres – yes, the same Sabres that suffered 18 straight defeats just one season ago – are off to a hot start in 2021-22. Not only have they hopped out to a 3-0 start, but they’ve looked good doing it. Playing against the Montreal Canadiens, the Arizona Coyotes, and the Vancouver Canucks, the Sabres have outscored opponents 12-4 through three games.
NHL

