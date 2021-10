Associate Dean Michael Yaffe will retire at the end of October, having contributed immeasurably to the School’s place in the community and its presence on the national stage. Since 2006, Yaffe has led the development of YSM’s Music in Schools Initiative and has been instrumental in advancing the School’s commitments to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging. Additionally, he has overseen the School’s operational and financial functions with great care and insight and has contributed significantly to planning discussions about the School’s future.

